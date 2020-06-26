21.4 C
Abuja
Military High Command empathizes with victims of terrorism, armed banditry

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has empathized with all those who have been affected by the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in one way or another.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters also appreciated Nigerians for their patience and cooperation in giving us timely and credible information on the activities of criminals in their localities.

Enenche stated this in a media chat in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria has re-strategize operational activities in conjunction with other security agencies.

“Therefore, in furtherance of the efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to change the tide of our various operations across the country, the Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin held a meeting with Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and Heads of other Security and Intelligence agencies on Monday 22 June 2020. The meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“The meeting focused on developing and mapping out new strategies to address the untoward security situation particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

“In the same vein, the Chief of Army Staff, equally held a meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and other Field Commanders in this regard. At meeting, the COAS charged all to ensure that the tide of the operations change.

” I am therefore directed to reiterate that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria in concert with other security agencies wish to assure the populace of our determination to stamp out all forms of criminality across the country in accordance with the directives of the C-in-C. Troops deployed for various operations across the nation will remain committed and resolute in achieving the operational mandate which is to decisively curtail the activities of criminals in any part of the Nation.

“The Military High Command empathizes with all those who have been affected by the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in one way or another. It equally appreciate Nigerians for their patience and cooperation in giving us timely and credible information on the activities of criminals in their localities. This has greatly assisted us in our operations so far. The general public is hereby encouraged not to relent, but to continue providing the military and other security agencies with timely and accurate information on the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminals to aid our operations.”

