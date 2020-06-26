PCN Governing Council vows to tackle challenges confronting pharmacy training, practice

By Hassan Zaggi

The practice of pharmacy and the working condition of pharmacists in Nigeria will soon take a new shape. This is even as the Chairman of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) Governing Council, Prof. Ahmed Tijjani Mora, has promised to tackle the many challenges facing pharmacy education, training and general practice in the country.

Prof Mora stated this while responding to questions from journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, the Governing Council would address challenges associated with internship placement of young pharmacists, foreign graduate orientation programme, functions of the Governing Council itself , examination of pharmacists after internship and also tackle what he described as the chaotic drug distribution chain in the country.

He regretted the situation whereby many young pharmacists find it difficult to get a place for internship after induction and administration of oath of pharmacy.

Prof Mora, therefore, revealed that he has set up committees to look into the challenges, stressing: “We will address the problems so that by the time students are administered the oath, they already know where they will be doing their internship.”

The chairman of the PCN Governing Council therefore, called on all pharmacists in the country to join hands with the Council so as to move the profession forward.

He enjoined dissenting voices to sheath their swords and embrace his inauguration as the will of God and the right choice by the government.