COVID-19: Kano Technical Taskforce Distributes, PPEs, Consumables To Frontline Health Workers

… Takes Campaign To Hinterlands


From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


In its efforts to ensure safety of frontline health workers combating the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kano Technical Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other consumables to  the  Rapid Response Team(RRT) across the 44 Local Government Areas in the state. 


The Coordinator of the Technical Taskforce Committee, Dr. Tijjani Hussain, said the move was part of the Taskforce activities to curtail the spread of the pandemic, particularly, in the hinterlands. 


He further  disclosed that, “the gesture was aimed at accessing the teeming populace from the grassroot by taking their sample free of charge with a view to curtailing the spread of the pandemic.” 


He called on the frontline health workers  to redouble their efforts in the discharge of their assignment in order to achieve the desired objectives.


In his remarks earlier, the Deputy Coordinator  on COVID-19  State Response Team Dr. Sabitu Y. Shanono reiterated the Committee’s commitment in monitoring the conduct of the exercise, urging the health workers to remain  committed and patriotic in the discharge of their assignment. 


Responding on behalf of the health workers, the Primary Healthcare Management Board Zonal Director in Bichi Zone, Alhaji Idris Shehu commended the State Technical Task Force on COVID-19 for the provision of the materials for the fight against the pandemic at the grassroots and assured of judicious use of the materials to fighting the dreaded virus.

