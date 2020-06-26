PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

26 C
From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has expressed shock on the death of the former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and issued to newsmen on Friday.

It said: ” We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

” We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.”

The Forum prayed God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. May the soul of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi rest in peace.

