26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NHRC denies tension over new minimum wage

Covid-19: Reps Health C’mttee Chair visits MHWUN, urges…

Reps to probe Omoku autonomous Community Crisis

JAIz Bank Loan Applicants shun NCDC guidelines in…

PHOTO NEWS

Smart agricultural technologies help reduce costs, increase income…

Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs doomed to…

Google plans to invest $10bn in India

Federal High Court CJ goes on self-isolation over…

Chinese local governments take timely measures to evacuate…

News

Communal clash: Gov Fintiri constitutes 7-Man Panel

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Following recent communal clashes in the Numan federation of Adamawa state, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has constituted a seven Man Administrative Panel to investigate the clashes in the communities of Guyuk Local and Lamurude Government areas of the state.

In a press release signed by his Director General (DG), Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, the governor said that the panel will look into the remote cause of the clashes which has become one case too many in the area.

The statement further added the panel will also prefer solution that will stop the crisis.

Finitri, urged the members of the Panel to be thorough and bring those found wanting in the crisis to book stressing that the panel should not shield anyone capable in the clashes.

It could be recalled that in the last one month there have been repeated clashes between the Lunguda Community in Guyuk Local Government Area and the Waja Community in Lamurude Local Government Area which led to loss of life and properties.

The Panel has Rtd General Harrison Dzarma as Chairman, Archbishop Musa Panti Filibus, President Lutheran World Federation; Bishop Dami Stephen Msmza, CAN Chairman; Alhaji Gambo Jika Chairman Muslim Council as members.

Other members are Imam Bappare Kem and Pastor Emmanuel Kwagherga.

Mr. Polycarp Ayuba, Permanent Secretary, security services will serve as Secretary of the panel.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Environmentalists reject NOSDRA’s report on dead fish along Niger Delta coastlines

Editor

COVID-19 Palliatives: Enugu Governor’s Wife’s foundation, Unilever donate to less privileged

Editor

CCD Organized Online Training for Capacity building on Tracking Palletives for PWDs

Editor

Trial Of El-Zakzaky, Wife Resumes In Kaduna

Editor

Kogi NLC rejects 60% May salaries for workers

Editor

Benue To Recruit 5,000 Teachers, says – Ortom CPS

Editor

School closure: Rivers Govt threatens withdrawal of license from violators

Editor

Committee to fashion blueprint on mgt & disposal of PCBs inaugurated

Editor

COVID-19: PTF Blames Kano Residents Over Increasing Spread

Editor

COVID-19: Rivers cannot be a pariah state – Gov Wike

Editor

Benue crisis: Ortom vows to arrest, prosecute trouble makers

Editor

Catholic faithful to Nigerians: Keep your spirits up despite COVID-19

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More