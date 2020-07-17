Communal clash: Gov Fintiri constitutes 7-Man Panel

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Following recent communal clashes in the Numan federation of Adamawa state, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has constituted a seven Man Administrative Panel to investigate the clashes in the communities of Guyuk Local and Lamurude Government areas of the state.

In a press release signed by his Director General (DG), Media and Communications, Mr Solomon Kumangar, the governor said that the panel will look into the remote cause of the clashes which has become one case too many in the area.

The statement further added the panel will also prefer solution that will stop the crisis.

Finitri, urged the members of the Panel to be thorough and bring those found wanting in the crisis to book stressing that the panel should not shield anyone capable in the clashes.

It could be recalled that in the last one month there have been repeated clashes between the Lunguda Community in Guyuk Local Government Area and the Waja Community in Lamurude Local Government Area which led to loss of life and properties.

The Panel has Rtd General Harrison Dzarma as Chairman, Archbishop Musa Panti Filibus, President Lutheran World Federation; Bishop Dami Stephen Msmza, CAN Chairman; Alhaji Gambo Jika Chairman Muslim Council as members.

Other members are Imam Bappare Kem and Pastor Emmanuel Kwagherga.

Mr. Polycarp Ayuba, Permanent Secretary, security services will serve as Secretary of the panel.