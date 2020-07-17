26 C
News

*ECOWAS Delegation Arrives in Mali*

By John Okeke

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has arrived in Bamako yesterday. The delegation is headed by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who has been appointed by ECOWAS to lead mediation efforts in Mali.

They met with President [Ibrahim Boubacar] Keita upon arrival and are engaging with all stakeholders to help find a solution to the crisis.

The delegation also comprises Mr Kalla ANKOURAO, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Niger; Mr Jean-Claude Kassi BROU, President of ECOWAS Commission; General Francis Awagbè BEHANZIN, Commissioner in charge of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission.

Meanwhile, the UN Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) has in a statement assured that it is working closely with the delegation and continues its intensive good offices efforts.

