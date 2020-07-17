NLC, ULC end 5years protracted dispute, merge for effectiveness

By Appolos Christian

The United Labour Centre (ULC), a new labour centre that was formed 5 years ago due to a misunderstanding between the ranking members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been collapsed and reinstated back into NLC.

Made up of some affiliate unions, ULC broke away from NLC in 2015 due to irreconcilable differences which ensued during the conduct of the NLC’s national elections at the 10th National Delegates Conference.

Addressing newsmen after its reconciliation meeting on Thursday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, noted that the leadership of the NLC and UCL were committed to the bond of brotherhood and solidarity which the labour movement all over the world was known.

According to him, the several efforts by some labour veterans including the pioneer President of the NLC, Comrade Hassan Sunmonu and a former President of the NLC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to resolve the issue met a brick wall.

In his words: “The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress wish to announce to the world that the strain within the ranks of Organized Labour in Nigeria has been resolved. The Nigeria Labour Congress led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba has fully reconciled with the United Labour Congress (ULC) led by Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“The outcome of this quiet but sustained effort at making the peace is the fruit of the reconciliation that we are celebrating today. It is to the credit of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the United Labour Congress that the bond of solidarity was never broken even at the height of misunderstanding.

“The NLC and ULC always cooperated and collaborated in defending Nigerian workers. This was the experience during negotiations for the new national minimum wage.

“It is remarkable that in the dark furnace that severely tested our commitment and selfless disposition to our movement’s age long tradition of Nigerian workers first, we have managed to come out as gold, better and brighter. This is the story that overshadows the fleeting pains of the mosquito bites of our misunderstanding in the night.

“With this reconciliation, the leadership and structures of the United Labour Congress have been reintegrated into the Nigeria Labour Congress. In the reconciliation Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two leadership, the modus operandi for this re-integration and ancillary issues are spelt out to the satisfaction of both parties.

“We commend the leadership of our affiliate unions, state councils and our statutory organs up to the National Delegates Conference whose mandate and support provided the ladder to this milestone reconciliation. We thank our rank and file and the social partners for their counsel, altruism and support during the dark hour.”

He noted that the NLC has not only emerged stronger, but has gained more affiliate unions to the movement, equally gained more experience and built more bridges.

“Going forward from this platform of unity, we are ready now more than ever before to confront and overcome the myriad of challenges facing Nigerian workers economic, social, and political.”

On his part, Joe Ajaero who by the merger becomes the Deputy President of the NLC, noted that the reconciliation of both waring parties would change the narrative of issues in the country.

“This reconciliation is a product of our united decision. We are back to our house and definitely we are stronger.

“We are here and events of the next few days will show that we are back and ready to confront those who want to confront us and to play with those who wants to play.”

Comrade Joe Ajaero, was the president of the United Labour Centre