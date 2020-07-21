Corruption: NYCN Asks Buhari To Punish Naysayers Trying To Stop Probe Of EFCC, NDDC–NYCN

•Aks his administration to stay focus, ignore distractors

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has raised the alarming, alleging that some powerful forces are desperately trying to detract President Muhammadu Buhari led administration from probing the corruption scandals in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as well as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was contained in a letter made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday by the NYCN National President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, asking Buhari to stay focused in the fight against corruption, alleging deliberate effort to thwart the war.

Adodo while addressing newsmen during the ‘Nigerian Youth Solidarity Anti-Corruption Walk’ at the National Unity Fountain Abuja, thanked the President for being open about the alleged sabotage of the anti-corruption fight from within the EFCC.

He stressed that for the first time the anti-corruption agency is being cleansed and assured the President of support, solidarity and prayers till the end.

In the same vein, Adoso also used the opportunity to defend the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, who he said embodies the ideal of the President’s fight against corruption.

According to him, Buhari administration had through the efforts of Malami helped Nigeria recover a lot of monies looted from the common treasury and properties acquired through corruption.

He remarked again, that “hell has been let loose” since the President and AGF insisted on probing the EFCC, NDDC and those associated with various corruption allegations.

Read the full letter:

His Excellency

President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Presidential Villa, Aso Rock

Abuja.

Your Excellency,

LETTER OF UNSHAKEN SOLIDARITY IN YOUR DETERMINATION TO RID TO COUNTRY OF SYSTEMIC CORRUPTION AND COMMENDATION FOR THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR STAYING TRUE TO YOUR ANTI-CORRUPTION PROGRAMME AND VISION

We write to you, our father, role model and capable leader on the above subject matter, and we bring you solidarity greetings from the Nigerian Youths at home and in the Diaspora. Your determination to save us from the destruction which endemic corruption entails for the future is totally appreciated by the Nigerian Youths. This is the reason for our Solidarity Rally today, and this letter to convey our stand to you in writing.

2. The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) thanks you and stand by you for all the loots recovered so far. In spite of all the sabotage by some of the people you have entrusted with sensitive assignments, the Anti-corruption fight is on good course.

3. Today, amongst other things, the country have recovered a lot of monies looted from our common treasury, and properties acquired through corruption. We have also been saved from the criminal nightmare of the P&ID by the focus of your Government, especially through the efforts of your Patriotic and loyal Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN.

4. We know that hell has been let lose because of your insistence that the quantum corruption in the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be thoroughly investigated. This is the first time a Nigerian President is committed to saving the Niger-Delta people through Probity. All the culprits and opposition have aligned to deceive the country, malign your person and criticize the Government. But the Nigerian Youths are with you. We shall win those detractors and punish them under our law for their crimes.

5. In spite of the works of the opposition, we thank you for being open about the sabotage of the Anti-corruption fight from within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is the first time the EFCC itself is being cleansed, all because of your single mindedness in fighting corruption. God bless you.

6. Your Excellency, let us use this opportunity to thank you for your leadership recruitment ingenuity in appointing and supporting a capable Attorney General and Minister for Justice like Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN who has against all odds kept faith with your Sanitization Agenda. The enemies of your Rescue Government are deploying all strategies. But our observation shows that he is equal to the task of defending and protecting your vision for a corrupt-free Nigeria. While expressing our unshaken solidarity with you, we commend him for the sincerity and courage in utilizing his office to help protect your Government and its mission and vision. The distractions of the naysayers are being tackled by the youths, whose future you work for. Just stay focused and busy with the more important things of building a country that will not collapse on us. They shall be defeated, Insha Allah!

Finally, we use this medium to bring to your attention desperate attempts by traducers of your government to sponsor and string Media campaign including sponsored editorials against your good person and the ever diligent Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. This is targeted at arm twisting the government of of its patriotic anti-corruption war. We urge you not to relent however as these negative elements are infinitesimal compared to the millions of Nigerians with you.

Once again, you can rest, assured of our support, solidarity and prayers till the very end. Let me have the rare honour of extending to you, the assurances of the love and highest regards of your children, the Nigerian Youths.

Yours for the Next Level,

Comrade Solomon Adodo

President

National Youth Council of Nigeria