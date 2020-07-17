NASS Commission Queries Outgoing CNA over faking retirement letter

By Gift Chapi- Odekina

The National Assembly Service Commission has queried the controversial Clerk of the National Assembly for issuing a parallel Press release on Wednesday

The Query from the Commission received in Omolori’s office on Thursday reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: Retirement Age for Staff of the National Assembly Service is 40 years of Service or 65 years of Age whichever comes first, dated 15th July, 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omilori, Clerk to the National Assembly. ”

“As you are very much aware the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, Vide Section 6(1) b of the National Assembly Service Commission Act, 2014 (as amended). The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission.

” Your press release is considered by the Commission as a gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

” You are by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within twenty-four (24) hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per the provision of the section 6(2) b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination. ”

The query was signed by the Executive Chairman, Ahmed Kadi Amshi.

Recall that the NASC after its 497th meeting held on Wednesday 15th July 2020 had approved the retirement age for the staff of the National Assembly Service at 35 years of Service or 60 Years of age whichever comes first.

But a parallel press release from the outgoing Clerk dated 15th July added 5 years to the retirement age.