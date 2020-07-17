26 C
Ohanaeze congratulates Prof. egbu on his appointment

By Felix Khanoba

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, has congratulated Prof. Charles Egbu on his appointment as the first black Vice-Chancellor of a United Kingdom university.

An indigene of Abatete in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Prof. Egbu was recently appointed the Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, a Catholic institution in the UK.

In his congratulatory message, Nwodo stated that Prof. Egbu’s appointment “bears eloquent testimony to the sterling qualities of African and Nigerian scholars”.

In a statement by Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General, Chief Nwodo observed that Prof. Egbu, “having gone through the rigours of several vigorous interviews culminating in his emergence as the Vice-Chancellor of such a hallowed institution in the UK, again demonstrates the abundance of first class academics in Nigeria”.

He urged Egbu to vindicate his appointment as a true son of Igbo land and do the country proud.

He said that “the recognition of Prof. Egbu at that high capacity was a fillip that came to Nigeria at a time she most needed it, when the image of the country had been devastated by corruption”.

The President-General congratulated the government and people of Anambra State for producing yet another scholar of international repute like Dr. Philip Emeagwali of the computer fame, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Chike Obi, Chimamanda Adichie and several others, and wished Prof. Egbu well in his new appointment.

