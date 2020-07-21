NAUTH staff down with COVID-19

By Isaac Ojo

A staffer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Anambra State, (Names withheld) has contacted COVID-19.

The patient who was said to be admitted into the Accident and Emergency unit for six days after she got involved in an accident is a cleaner in the hospital.

An impeccable source from the hospital said the patient showed some symptoms of COVID-19 and her sample was taken for test.

The test result which was released yesterday come out positive.

According to our source, doctors, nurses and other staffers who had contact with the patient have been directed by the hospital management to embark on self isolation.

“We are worried, the staffers who were directed to go on self isolation are still seeing in the hospital premises and there has not been any concrete efforts from the management to trace all the people who had contact with the patient before her COVID-19 result status was released,” a staff who pleaded for anonymity said.

In his reaction to development, Dr Joseph Ugboaja CMAC/ Director, Clinical Services, Research and Training/ Chairman, Taskforce on COVID-19, said that the patient, a known cardiac disease patient was being managed initially for a cardiac problem, but had to be tested for COVID -19 , just so as not to leave anything to chance as her symptoms were basically related to her known cardiac problem.

He noted that the patient has been moved to the Isolation center as space has become available and that the staff members who had contact with the patient have proceeded on self Isolation and being followed up.