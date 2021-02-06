35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS…

Beijing makes efforts to ensure people who choose…

Dr. Okwenna in Ekwusigo calls for end to…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala becomes sole candidate as South Korean…

CBN orders closure of Crypto Currency accounts

After eliminating 52 B’Haram fighters, Theatre Commander urges…

China’s 823 poor counties achieve total online retail…

China sees notable achievements in protection and utilization…

China to regulate algorithm application for better protection…

Xinjiang officials and residents use personal experience to…

Health

Cancer care services to be covered by NHIS soon- Minister

By Hassan Zaggi

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that plans have reached an advanced staged to include all forms of cancer care in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

He disclosed this at a media briefing to mark the year 2021 World Cancer Day in Abuja, yesterday.

“To demonstrate government’s commitment to improving access to cancer care services, the Cancer Health Management Fund was established in the year 2020.

“We have already developed indigent Patients’ selection criteria, to ensure that only those who need the fund benefit from it.

“It is meant to compliment other patient assisted programmes like the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the CAP programme.

“We are working out modalities to ensure that almost all cancer care services are covered by NHIS,” he stressed.

Ehanire however, applauded the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for their support and also urged all stakeholders involved in the fight against cancer to continue to support the effort of the government in trying to halt the spread of cancer in the country.

The Minister further vowed that the health ministry under his watch has been working and will continue to work out modalities of increasing cancer care in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Health under my watch continues to improve access to cancer care services especially in Diagnosis, chemotherapy and Radiotherapy services.

“We are currently improving radiotherapy services in hospitals across the country. Installation of radiotherapy machines is at advanced stages in UNTH Enugu, UBTH Benin, UDUTH Sokoto, UCH Ibadan and ABUTH Zaria. There have been delays caused by the covid-19 pandemic. 

“I approved inclusion of 12 additional hospitals in the ongoing “Cancer Access Partnership” Programme to improve access to chemotherapy at over 50% cost reduction and increase the number of hospitals offering the service from 7 in 2020 to 18 as at today.

“The CAP programme improved from 9 molecules from 1 manufacturer to 20 products in 29 formulations from 3 manufacturers,” he said.

The Minister revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government is currently intensifying efforts to ensure wider availability and accessibility of Human Papilloma Virus vaccine through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) in 2021.

This, according to him, is to target young girls and boys (9-13 years old) to eliminate Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), known to be responsible for over 70% of Cervical Cancer cases.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Open defecation campaign: Environmental Heath Officers should be in charge-Chief Pulemote

Editor

COVID-19: NMA seeks upward review of hazard allowance from N5000 as 20 doctors die in 7 days

Editor

COVID-19: Dangote Donates Mobile Test Lab, 10 Ambulance, Three Vehicles To Kano Govt

Editor

UNICEF says FGM/C prevalence drops by 21% in Ebonyi

Editor

Our ultimate goal is to end TB in Nigeria-Aisha Buhari

Editor

COVID-19: WHO trains 200,000 health workers in infection control, prevention

Editor

COVID-19 : Kano Manages Over 1260 Patients Through Home-base Care

Editor

Covid-19: Enugu govt to release N20M

Editor

Only 22 per cent of Nigerian women use contraceptives, expert laments

Editor

NAFDAC repositions micro, small, medium enterprises

Editor

Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Is Negative – Enugu Govt

Editor

WHO tasks South-East Asia region on aggressive actions to combat increasing Covid-19 cases

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More