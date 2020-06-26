26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

COVID-19: ILO, NHRC, NAPTIP seek protection for migrant…

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

FG targets 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans

EFCC seals illicit property allegedly traced to former…

ERA faults HYPREP’s 70% completion of remediation sites…

APC governors mourn Ajimobi

150,000 children born with sickle cell yearly, 25…

NHRC solicits govt, corporate institutions’ funding

Oshiomhole’s sack ends godfatherism in APC – PGF…

Health

150,000 children born with sickle cell yearly, 25 % adult Nigerians carry gene

By Hassan Zaggi

An estimated 150,000 children are said to be born with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) annually in Nigeria while about 25 per cent of adult carry the sickle cell gene in the country.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Yari, revealed this in a statement to mark the year 2020 Sickle Cell Day in Abuja, on Friday.

He further disclosed that about 50– 80% of the estimated 150,000 infants born yearly with SCD in Nigeria die before the age of five years.

According to him: “It is the most prevalent genetic disease in the World Health Organisation (WHO) Afro Region. In many countries of the region which include Nigeria, 10% – 40% of the population carries the sickle-cell gene resulting in estimated SCD prevalence of at least 2%.

“Nigeria has about 25% of her adult population carrying the defective Sickle gene in a carrier state and WHO in 2015 estimated that 2% of all new-borns in Nigeria are affected by sickle cell disease, giving a total of about 150,000 affected children born every year.

“About 50% – 80% of the estimated 150,000 infants born yearly with SCD in Nigeria die before the age of five years and those that manage to survive suffer end-organs damage which shortens their lifespan including stroke.”

Mashi disclosed that, in an effort to address the SCD challenge, the federal government has fashioned out some priorities which, he said, included primary prevention; repositioning of the SCD centres; capacity building; integration of SCD care and services into the maternal and child health services especially at the primary and secondary levels of healthcare in Nigeria; establishing a data registry for SCD for the country; enhancing sickle cell disease surveillance; scaling up of advocacy and mass mobilization of communities for SCD across Nigeria including continuous advocacy for access to drugs and diagnostics including local production of Hydroxyurea for SCD and mass mobilization for support for the newborn screening policy.

Other priorities, he said, include strengthening supportive supervision; monitoring and evaluation for SCD interventions and activities; and improving and coordinating SCD research activities in the country.

The Permanent Secretary assured that though, Nigeria has the highest burden of SCD in the world, his ministry is making concerted efforts to reduce the burden through appropriate preventive measures.

“We must all therefore make concerted efforts in knowing our genotype and key into this initiative so that together we can halt this epidemic of SCD in our country,” Mashi said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NPHCDA, royal fathers and the war against community transmission of Covid-19

Editor

Poor vaccination: Children in 3 northwest states risk mass death

Editor

Lassa Fever: Kano Health Commssioner Vows To Combat Disease, Receives Support From Philanthropist

Editor

COVID-19 kills tobacco smokers faster – WHO warns

Editor

Covid-19: Enugu govt to release N20M

Editor

Covid-19 status : Onyeama debunks testing positive

Editor

Lassa fever: Never handle rats with bare hands, dead or alive, NMA warns

Editor

Dangote, Bill Gates Hail Ganduje On Healthcare Delivery

Editor

Rivers Govt vaccinates residents against Yellow fever

Editor

Anambra Government ready to tackle Lassa Fever Case

Editor

NIRPD gets governing board, Minister harps on standards, accountability

Editor

COVID-19: FG lifts ban on religious gathering, but…

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More