NHRC solicits govt, corporate institutions’ funding

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has called on government and corporate organisations to contribute to the “Human Rights Fund in order to enhance human rights protection efforts.

Speaking at a media interactive session with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NHRC, Mr. Tony Ojukwu said it had become urgent for the government and private institutions to lend financial support to the commission in the wake of upsurge in rape and gender-based violence which constitutes human rights violation.

” You can help us highlight the inadequacy of funding to the commission (NHRC), the need for government to provide specific budget item for Rape and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, and the need for government and corporate organisations to contribute to the Human Rights Fund to galvanise human rights promotion and promotion,” Ojukwu urged journalists.

At the media parley, the NHRC boss expressed gratitude to journalists for reporting on issues of human rights promotion and protection, urging them to educate Nigerians on existing laws that guarantee human rights protection.

He described the media as a “dependable ally,” saying, “without you (the media) our work will not be complete. The commission is doing a lot of work that needs to be propagated in order for people to understand that the commission exists for them.

Ojukwu noted that “consistent report of violation perpetrated with impunity could reduce such violations.

On his part, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja chapter Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, called for regular training and retraining of journalists on human rights reporting.
He drew the attention of the NHRC boss to the plight of a journalist who had just recovered from the coronavirus disease, saying stigmatisation had become a serious issue with the pandemic.

