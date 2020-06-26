APC governors mourn Ajimobi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum has described the death of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a loss to the nation and the Progressives community

The Progressive Governors Forum in a condolence message signed by its Chairman, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu regretted that the former Oyo State governor died when he still has a lot more to offer his state and the nation at large

“We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and

government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul

of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind” the statement read.