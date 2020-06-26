26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PGF mourns death of Sen. Ajimobi

COVID-19: ILO, NHRC, NAPTIP seek protection for migrant…

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

FG targets 5m jobs from post-COVID-19 economic plans

EFCC seals illicit property allegedly traced to former…

ERA faults HYPREP’s 70% completion of remediation sites…

APC governors mourn Ajimobi

150,000 children born with sickle cell yearly, 25…

NHRC solicits govt, corporate institutions’ funding

Oshiomhole’s sack ends godfatherism in APC – PGF…

Politics

APC governors mourn Ajimobi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum has described the death of former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a loss to the nation and the Progressives community

The Progressive Governors Forum in a condolence message signed by its Chairman, Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu regretted that the former Oyo State governor died when he still has a lot more to offer his state and the nation at large

“We received the death of His Excellency, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, people and
government of Oyo State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul
of our dear and beloved Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

“His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Sen. Ajimobi, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind” the statement read.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Press statement: Condemnation of false, mischievous, malicious, sponsored media campaign against the National Assembly

Editor

2023: ‘7 APC chieftains vow to destroy ex-Governor Kashim Shettima’ Civil societies raise alarm

Editor

Supreme Court Judgment: Imo guber case not apposite to Kano case, says Kano govt

Editor

There is urgent need for South East security outfit – Ezeugwu

Editor

Edo: You are destroying democracy, PDP tells Oshiomhole, APC

Editor

APC reconciliation job as a bobby trap for Tinubu

Editor

How Uzodimma will transform Imo economy- Prof. Onuoha

Editor

AAC demands transparency in managing COVID-19 funds

Editor

INEC retains dates for Edo, Ondo guber polls

Editor

June 12: Those who mocked democracy struggle are now beneficiaries – YPP

Editor

Guber aspirant tasks Anambra indigenes in Kano to invest at home

Editor

Abia North: Ohuabunwa, Orji Kalu supporters clash over anti -Kalu protest

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More