Those awaiting our division will be shame, Al-Makura reveals

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

The senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district and immediate past governor,Dr Umaru Tanko Al-Makura ,has said those awaiting fracas to set in between him and the incumbent governor,Engineer Abdullahi Sule will be ashamed..

According to him they have come along way to be separated by mere insinuations.

Senator Al-Makura stated this at an event in government, orchestrated by stakeholders of Lafia in appreciation of Governor Sule for appointing the current SSG who is their illustrious son.

He warned that those who are always joyous of peddling lies and fake news to rather rethink and note that nothing will divide him and the governor.

Al-Makura restated his support and commitment to the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule,he noted that their relationship will continue to soar higher that would be beneficial to citizens of the state.

He further said the choice of Barrister Mohammed Aliyu Ubandoma ,as Nasarawa state secretary to government, was the surest thing that has happened to the administration.

” Giving the pedigree of who the SSG is and was as the first democratically elected chairman of Lafia local government, since the returned of democracy in 1999,we know he will not fail.

” This is why whenever Ubandoma is in bad or good times,a lot of people will be seen around him,simply but cause of his character and ability to handle whatever is in his capacity” Al-Makura said.

On his part,the governor,Engineer Abdullahi Sule,said he has much respect for his elders,seniors and bosses,stating that he was raised as a prince and therefore was taught to respect human beings.

Governor Sule who was overwhelmed by the large crowd of people from Lafia, that troop in to thank him ,assured them that he will not hurriedly disrespect them and will work without selectivity but to the interest and generality of the good people of Nasarawa state.

The Authority, report that the event was attended by creme de LA creme of those who are mostly decision makers in the state.

In the same vain the people of Doma local government of the Alago extraction paid the governor a thank you visit in large numbers ,over the animation of one of their ownMr Henry John Omaku,who was recently screened as Ambassador designate.