Group commends FG for giving Magu fair hearing

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The National Chairman of Northern Youth Forum (NYF), Engr. Bello Gambo Bichi has commended the Federal Government for the way it has been fair in the case concerning the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu.

He said NYF was pleased in the way the allegations against Magu are being handled, without victimisation.

According to him, “the Federal Government of Nigeria has proved its integrity and commitment to fairness and justice by the fair hearing vividly accorded to the former EFCC chairman following allegations on his stewardship”.

In a press statement made available to reporters in Kano, the Northern Youth Forum National Chairman was quoted saying “It is now clear that it is in line with the principle of fair hearing and justice for all that the Federal Government set up the committee to investigate allegations of infractions against the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The statement added that, “It is honestly clear and acknowledged that justice and fair hearing played a major role as the government invited him to defend himself and amply accorded him the fundamental right to fair hearing. ”

Engr. Bichi denounced the recent statement by Human Environmental Development Agenda, (HEDA Resource Centre), alleging that the panel had spent more days than necessary without establishing any serious case against the former EFCC boss, saying “the position of position had further proven the statement to be a deliberate attempt at misleading the public and gaining cheap publicity”.

According to him, Magu was never denied the right to engage the services of his legal counsels for the best possible presentation of defense and arguments in his favour. His rights to tender documents and exhibits in his favour were also never denied.

The National Youth Forum Chairman further declared, “The essence of giving ample time to the Committee was to thrash all issues to clear and obliterate doubts.

“Nigerians cannot be deceived through misinformation peddled by individuals who are bent on mischief to mislead gullible followers,” the statement added.