COVID-19: Kano govt celebrates stakeholders, donors for conquering the pandemic

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Government has attributed the successes recorded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to collaborative efforts of all stakeholders and frontline workers who committed their time, human and financial resources to stamping out the dreaded virus from the state.

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who is also the Chairman of State Task Force Committee On COVID-19, said the successes achieved in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of measures taken through collaborative effort with various stakeholders.

Gawuna who disclosed this on wednesday at Africa House, Kano Government House, while giving update on measures taken in the State to curb the spread of the dreaded disease to the participants of the Senior course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College,Jaji who came on study tour, also commended international organizations and individual donors who stood by Kano during the hit of the dreaded pandemic.

He explained that Kano inaugurated its Task Force Committee on COVID-19 on 13th march this year following the outbreak and upsurge in the number of the cases in the country and globally.

He added that in the fight against the dreaded disease, the State Government established six Isolation Centres, trained over 1,500 personnel on infection prevention and control skills, and also activated 16 sample collection sites.

“We also strengthened collaboration with implementation partners,utilized ambulances and other vehicles for robust response and creation,engaged faith based leaders and traditional rulers,created awareness and identification of suspected cases,” Gawuna said.

Also Speaking, the Chairman of the State Palliative Distribution Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Yahuza Bello revealed that Kano Government took holistic approach towards cushioning the effect of the pandemic.

He further stated that, “the Committee received about N900 million support from the State Government,philanthropists and other corporate organisations.

“We supported 270,000 vulnerable households in 3 rounds of distribution…this has helped in minimizing the effects of the pandemic.”

In his remarks on behalf of the participants of the course,Squadron Leader O.O. Evulobi said they have benefitted from the experience gained during the tour.

He however expressed appreciation to the Kano State Government for the warm reception given to them.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries,Co-Chair of the Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Abdurrazaq Garba Habib and Coordinator Technical Response Team for COVID-19, Dr.Tijjani Hussaini.