Increase our staff salary for better performance, Kano anti-graft agency boss urges Ganduje

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Executive Chairman of Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission (PCAC), Bar. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado has appealed to Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to consider upward review of the salary of staff of the Commission to enable them perform better.

Bar. Muhuyi who commended and appreciated Ganduje for committing over N190 million in renovation and provision of modern facilities in the Commission’s Headquarters, along State Road, said there was a need to increase the salary of workers in the Commission, also hinted that plans have been concluded to employ more staff so as to adequately cover the five Emirate Councils, across the 44 Local Government Areas in the state.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of Kano state chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Abbas, the Anti-corruption hero, decried the fact that staff of the Commission, “are the least paid among anti corruption agencies in Nigeria and across the globe. ”

While thanking Governor Ganduje for his concern and commitment to the welfare and progress of the Commission, he vehemently proposed for immediate salary review of staff of the Commission.

“We propose for an increase in the staff salary which will boost their moral and also discourage them from falling prey to temptation,” he added.

He further stated that, “we are decentralizing our office to cover the five Emirate Councils and also to reach out across the 44 Local Government Areas. We are happy that our people love what we are doing. We are happy our people are also supporting us with information and verifiable petitions of corrupt practices.

“We have plans to expand our offices across the 44 Local Government Areas. Get them cars and other necessary facilties that will enable them work in conducive environment.”

He further hinted that Governor Ganduje ordered for the total renovation of the Commission headquarters, including the provision of a clinic, modern cell, new administratiin block, studio, as well as sophisticated modern communication equipment with customised software of world class standard.

He added that while renovating the Commission’s headquarters, he was mindful of the challenges of people with disabilities and made sure that facilities that will ensure their comfort were also provided.

According to him, the state has set the pace in the fight against corruption among states in the country, pointing out that, “even if I leave the Commission, I know I have left the place in a shape that cannot be brought down.”

In his remarks, after being conducted round the modern headquarters of the Commission by the Executive Chairman, the Kano state NUJ chairman, Comrade Abbas, extolled Governor Ganduje for giving the Commission a face-lift.

According to him, ” I want to say that what we have seen here today is evidence-based. I am not being psychopathic, this tells you that Bar. Muhuyi is a force to reckon with.

“Kano state is a pace-setter as long as anti-corruption fight is concerned. We have seen facilities for the physically challenged. We have seen the modern gadgets for fighting corruption. We have seen the adorable furniture in the offices.

“We have seen the well equipped Clinic. We have seen the studio. We have seen the well equipped interrogation offices and comfortable cells. We appreciate Kano state government for this laudable project, and we know it is the initiative of the Executive chairman of the Commission.”