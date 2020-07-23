21.8 C
News

NDDC Saga: Speaker Sue Akpabio over alligation against House of Rep members

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Speaker of House of Representatives,Femi Gbajabiamila have initiated a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio over allegation that more than 60% of members of the House got NDDC contract.

The Speaker made the pronouncement during Thursday plenary in Abuja.

According to the Gbajabiamila, he asked the Clerk of the House of Representatives to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister.

He said at the same time, he will instruct counsel to explore the possibility of a civil defamation suit against the Minister.

“Last Tuesday I issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to substantiate his allegation that over 60% (sixty per cent) of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) went to members of the National Assembly. I said then that the Honourable Minister owed it to himself and the country to provide evidence to support these serious allegations.

” The Honourable Minister has failed to respond to my request. Therefore, I must conclude that his statement intended solely to gaslight the nation to avoid accountability for the evident maladministration and malfeasance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In my time in the House of Representatives, I have held every leadership position from Minority Whip, through to Minority Leader, Leader of the House and now Speaker,” he said

“I recognise that the House has not always lived up to the high expectations of the Nigerian people. As much as we still have a lot to do in that regard, I refuse to sit here in good conscience and allow anyone to assassinate the character of the House in an attempt to deflect accountability for their conduct in office. Such mendacity as was witnessed at the public hearing will not be tolerated from anybody no matter how highly placed.

The Speaker further noted that the House of Representatives was a public trust placed in their care for the duration of their term in office, therefor they must prove themelves worthy of the public trust or risk the censure of history.

“Therefore, we will resist every attempt to undermine this institution, whether such attempts come from within or from outside. This House will live up to the highest expectations of the Nigerian people. This is our commitment, and we will not fail,” he added.

