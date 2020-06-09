26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

AFRPN condemns Floyd’s killing, seeks justice

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Police rescue 6 kidnap victims in Kogi

June 12 should be a memorial, not democracy…

Democracy Day: Atiku drums support for electoral reforms

June 12: Buhari, APC destroying democratic tenets, says…

Alleged Okorocha loot: EFCC recovers, returns about N6…

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do…

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis,…

Gov. Bagudu’s 5 years in office transformed Kebbi…

News

Insecurity: Reps demand herdsmen from neighbouring countries banned

By Gift Chapi Odekina

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Executive arm of government to prioritize the safety and security of Nigerians by banning the cross-border movement of herdsmen from other African countries into Nigeria.

The House also mandated the Committees on Police Affairs, Army and Interior to interface with the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service respectively on the best ways of policing and securing the Nigeria borders.

In a motion titled: “Need to stop the Entry of Herdsmen from other African Countries into Nigeria”, moved by Rep. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, from Delta, the
House noted that in recent years, herdsmen have been on rampage, destroying farm lands, burning villages and killing of innocent Nigerians indiscriminately in many states across the federation.

“The Nigerian security agents have consistently stated that those herdsmen are not Nigerians but migrants from other African countries.

“Those herdsmen who are militant in nature have consistently instilled fear in local farmers and villagers living in the affected areas by the use of coercion, intimidation, brute force and extreme violence, in most cases, leaving a large number of persons dead.

“The violent conflicts between the nomadic herders from neighbouring countries and local farmers is escalating by the day to more states of the federation, and if left unchecked will further threaten the security and stability of the nation.

“The clashes are becoming potentially as dangerous as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, yet to date, response to the crisis at both the federal and state levels have been very poor and ineffectively.

“It has become necessary to lend a voice to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State that a stop be put to the movement of herdsmen from other African countries to Nigeria, so as to curb the rate of crime and conflicts associated with their movements across Nigeria”, the motion submitted.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 Lockdown: 12 violators arrested, convicted in Plateau

Editor

Discrimination against Nigerians: We are monitoring situation – Chinese Embassy

Editor

Covid-19: Plateau gets 3 isolation centres, as Lalong orders for more ventilators

Editor

Ganduje Reappoints Muhuyi As Kano Anti-Graft Commission Chair

Editor

Another Litmus Test For Emir Sanusi As Ganduje Orders For Re-posting Of Kano Kingmakers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More