27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC: Nicholas Mutu Denies Contracts Award

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack…

Uncompleted FG projects in Nasarawa worry citizens

Enugu Youth and Sports Commissioner debunk allegation of…

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

Southern Kaduna killings: Don’t take side with terrorists…

Health

IPAS trains copy, health editors on women, child sexual reproductive, health issues

Issues that have globally led to women and children molestation, sexual and reproductive issues, rave taken the front burner at a media workshop being organised by the IPAS-Nigeria.

The Country Director, IPAS-Nigeria, Mr. Lucky Palmer, who kicked off the training, drew the attention of the senior journalists to the several forms of sexual molestation faced by the female genda globally, which calls for concern.

Of particular interest were issues of rape and other forms of sexual violence against women, and societal perception of abortion.

While condemning violence against women, Palmer urged society and political leaders to bring in reforms especially on women health and sexuality.

“That’s why IPAS not only engages in training, but engages in advocacy to the community folks so they can be better informed”.

He said the training is geard toward: “sensitising journalists on GAG Rule and it’s implications for women in Nigeria; build capacity for journalists; transform the attitude of journalists towards reporting women sexual reproductive health right issues and develop action plan for the development of media features”.

Providing some insight, he said that developing countries experience 85 million unintended pregnancies, out of which about 5 million end in abortions among adolescent girls age 15 to 19 years, who constitute 95%”.

Also, Mrs. Doris Ikpeze took the participants through real-life scenarios involving rape by foster father to some minor and woman and further explanation on issue of consensual sex differentiated with rape.

She drew attention to the divergent views on such ssues and draw emotions and deep feelings based on fact and evidence.

During the training, prejudices and personal idiosyncrasies played up also, but in the end, there were convergence of opinion on issues of consent, abortion, violence against women and legislation, which calls for vigilance and community action.

Another facilitator, Mr. Emmanuel Ugorji commemded IPAS for brought together the editors and reporters of such calibre for the training as it would open their intellect to issues they have not really deeply thought about or brought to the front burner in their write-ups.

There was consensus of opinion that those are issues that have bugged our communities for a long time which we all need to be educated about, through real-life scenarios, activities of institutions and NGOs, religious bodies, and constant exposure to seminars and workshops.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Enugu gov applauds NYSC for contribution in healthcare dev

Editor

Covid-19: Enugu govt to release N20M

Editor

COVID-19: We Are Prepared To Provide Quality Healthcare, Says Kano Health Commissioner

Editor

Kano Health Commissioner urges committee to ensure availability of drugs in hospitals

Editor

African countries lose $8.3bn from $575 million on US-GAG Rule

Editor

Queen Serah Foundation harps on prevention as best strategy for cancer control

Editor

COVID-19: Dangote Donates Mobile Test Lab, 10 Ambulance, Three Vehicles To Kano Govt

Editor

COVID-19: Enugu approves N330m, relocates Isolation Centre to ESUT Teaching Hospital

Editor

Kebbi Gov’s Wife advocates Menstrual Health Education In Nigeria

Editor

FG acquires Coronavirus testing equipment

Editor

Coronavirus: Stop spreading false information, UNICEF warns

Editor

NPHCDA trains over 200,000 PHC workers on Covid-19 response

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More