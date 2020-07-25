IPAS trains copy, health editors on women, child sexual reproductive, health issues

Issues that have globally led to women and children molestation, sexual and reproductive issues, rave taken the front burner at a media workshop being organised by the IPAS-Nigeria.

The Country Director, IPAS-Nigeria, Mr. Lucky Palmer, who kicked off the training, drew the attention of the senior journalists to the several forms of sexual molestation faced by the female genda globally, which calls for concern.

Of particular interest were issues of rape and other forms of sexual violence against women, and societal perception of abortion.

While condemning violence against women, Palmer urged society and political leaders to bring in reforms especially on women health and sexuality.

“That’s why IPAS not only engages in training, but engages in advocacy to the community folks so they can be better informed”.

He said the training is geard toward: “sensitising journalists on GAG Rule and it’s implications for women in Nigeria; build capacity for journalists; transform the attitude of journalists towards reporting women sexual reproductive health right issues and develop action plan for the development of media features”.

Providing some insight, he said that developing countries experience 85 million unintended pregnancies, out of which about 5 million end in abortions among adolescent girls age 15 to 19 years, who constitute 95%”.

Also, Mrs. Doris Ikpeze took the participants through real-life scenarios involving rape by foster father to some minor and woman and further explanation on issue of consensual sex differentiated with rape.

She drew attention to the divergent views on such ssues and draw emotions and deep feelings based on fact and evidence.

During the training, prejudices and personal idiosyncrasies played up also, but in the end, there were convergence of opinion on issues of consent, abortion, violence against women and legislation, which calls for vigilance and community action.

Another facilitator, Mr. Emmanuel Ugorji commemded IPAS for brought together the editors and reporters of such calibre for the training as it would open their intellect to issues they have not really deeply thought about or brought to the front burner in their write-ups.

There was consensus of opinion that those are issues that have bugged our communities for a long time which we all need to be educated about, through real-life scenarios, activities of institutions and NGOs, religious bodies, and constant exposure to seminars and workshops.