27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

NDDC: Nicholas Mutu Denies Contracts Award

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack…

Uncompleted FG projects in Nasarawa worry citizens

Enugu Youth and Sports Commissioner debunk allegation of…

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Thousands of commuters stranded on Abuja-Lokoja highway

Nasarawa deputy speaker,fumes, denies working against Gov Sule

Southern Kaduna killings: Don’t take side with terrorists…

World

Lao’s Nam Ou River able to acquire hydrological information thanks to Chinese monitoring system

The Nam Ou River hydrological monitoring and reporting system, a supporting project of Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project invested and constructed by the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), is the first project of its kind for a river basin in Laos, as well as the largest one in the country that covers the widest area. It is hailed as an “eye” of the Nam Ou River basin.

Put into service in May 2014, the system automatically collects, transmits and processes hydrological, meteorological and project operation information in the basin. It is also able to complete hydrological forecasting and send warning alarms.

On the monitoring screen of the system in the centralized control center of the Nam Ou River Cascade Hydropower Project, thousands pieces of Chinese and English hydrological information are popping up. “The system can operate by itself 24 hours a day without human attendance,” the head of the center told People’s Daily.

“These science-based and reliable meteorological information help us control the water volume in each station, allocate generator load, and improve the utility rate of the water and benefits of power generation based on the water level and flow of the reservoir,” the head of the center continued.

Thanks to the system, the Nam Ou River basin has effectively coped with natural disasters and extreme weathers such as floods, droughts, and typhoons, protecting the lives and property of the people, as well as the operation of the power station.

Eric is an employee of the Nam Ou Power Co., Ltd. under PowerChina. He lives in a village along the Nam Ou River, and his family has lived on fishing for generations. According to him, it was very difficult for them to deal with the sudden rise of water level in the old days. Now thanks to the hydrological monitoring and reporting system, his family feel assured when going out fishing, as they are always informed with the change of weathers.

“We are thankful that the Chinese enterprise has brought the system to Laos,” said Sinava Souphanouvong, Vice Minister for Energy and Mines of Laos, adding that the system offers reliable technical support for the irrigation, fishing, navigation and tourism in the Nam Ou River basin.

Laos is exploring feasible plans to establish such system in other river basins, and is also actively launching a long-term cooperation mechanism with China’s Yunnan province, so as to enrich the country’ s hydrological database and build new models of disaster prevention and relief.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

U.S. sanction game reveals its addiction to supremacy

Editor

ISSI marks African Day

Editor

National security law a ‘death knell’ for US intervention in HK

Editor

E-commerce fast-forwards China’s poverty alleviation

Editor

China president makes rare visit to meet virus patients, medics

Editor

How civil orgainsations in Russia aid development

Editor

Third CIIE introduces “cloud signing”, ready to embrace another success

Editor

Modi says law not anti-Muslim as protests continue across India

Editor

Why passing national security legislation for HKSAR is necessary

Editor

5G technology expands new space for consumption

Editor

It remains urgent to eliminate racism amid COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

Work starts on Zhejiang’s COVID-19 vaccine production base

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More