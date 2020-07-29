Abia: College of Education’s Provost denies 2023 guber ambition

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

The Provost, Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu (ASCETA), Dr. Philip Nto, has cleared the air over an allegation circulating on the social media that he accepted to host a factional Peoples Democratic Party, PDP stakeholders’ meeting.

Nto, who was a former Commissioner for Finance, Abia State dismissed the rumour as a fabrication of some over ambitious 2023 governorship aspirants who see him as a threat to the actualisation of their aspiration.

He said the allegation that he had agreed to host a meeting of factional PDP stakeholders’ of Arochukwu extraction was a propaganda tool by some desperate governorship aspirants and their “boot leakers” to blackmail him.

According to the ASCETA Provost, the aim of those peddling the speculation is to pitch him against Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu who just returned to the state after weeks of absence on a medical trip.

Nto said his loyalty to Governor Ikpeazu was never in doubt, adding that he has at no time worked against the governor’s interest.

He further explained that contrary to insinuations by the peddlers of the unfounded rumour, he only planned to host a few of his friends who had requested to rejoice with him over the completion of his new residence in Umuahia.

The provost in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia said : “Those who believe that politics is their life have no qualms in blackmailing professionals. Those whose hypocritical lives are ruled by abysmal sycophancy, emotional blackmail and their intrigues are behind the recent tirade being circulated on Whatsapp.

“Because we don’t operate at the same level, and because both His Excellency, Gov Okezie Ikpeazu and the leadership of PDP in the State have never doubted my loyalty, I ought not to have dignified these political charlatans and harlots with my response, but because my name was specifically mentioned and certain imputations made against me, I deem it necessary to put records straight.”