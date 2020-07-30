21.5 C
Eid-El-Kabir: IGP orders intensive patrols, urges compliance to ban on mass gatherings

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the states of the federation and the FCT as well as the Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs) of Police in the 17 zonal commands to intensify patrols in all nooks and crannies of the country, particularly on major highways and around critical national infrastructure.

While assuring Nigerians of adequate security, the IGP congratulates the Muslim faithfuls in the country as they join other Muslims across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The IGP, therefore called for voluntary compliance with the ban on all mass socio-religious gathering and other prevention orders directed at protecting the citizens and checking further spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

In a statement signed by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the IGP said that the measures have become imperative due to the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

He further enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the Police through the provision of intelligence.

