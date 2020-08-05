24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In…

Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule…

JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

FIRS slams NIPOST boss over stamp duty claims

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation,…

BREAKING:Abuja on hold over RevolutionNow protest

The IGP led FG community policing Vs Agitators…

Stamp Duties Crisis: Convene Emergency Stakeholders’ Meeting Now,…

Schools resume amidst confusion in Enugu

Education

JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) across the five Emirates.

Speaking to journalists, shortly after the weekly executive meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba stated that, “the need for the increase in the number of CBTCs, is informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina etc. to seat for JAMB Exams.”

Malam Garba added that the Council also approved the establishment of the State Information and Communication Technology (ICT), designed to fast-track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

He further stated that the Council agreed that the Kano ICT Park would be co-chaired by the commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and his counterpart in the of Local Government Area, while the Commissioners for Information, Education, Higher Education, as well as all the chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas in the state will serve as members.

The Commissioner stated that the Council received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialized Forex Market (Kasuwar ‘yan chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria and another one from Fari Properties Ltd. seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential

According to him, the Council also received proposal for the construction of a multi-purpose ultra-modern shopping complex at the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area.

Malam Garba recalled that a similar proposal was received last week from Mudatex for the construction of a shopping mall at Daula Hotel.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

UNN to convert event centres to emergency classrooms

Editor

Scholarship offers pour in for 9-year-old boy in viral video

Editor

Abia College of Education provost denies 2023 governorship ambition

Editor

Buhari hails Nigerian student for returning missing wallet full of money

Editor

Lagos: Primary 6 pupils to skip final exam

Editor

Osun gets new SUBEB chairman

Editor

Coal City University partners with US Varsity

Editor

Nasarawa Assembly lauds Gov Sule on schools’ construction

Editor

TETFund to establish N.5bn library in Fed Varsity Gusau

Editor

Gov Ikpeazu lauds Obioma’s appointment as NECO registrar

Editor

Nasarawa PTA engages over 800 Teachers ,200 Metrons, others

Editor

Echono sets for inauguration as Nigerian Institute of Architects’ president

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More