JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Executive Council has approved the establishment of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer-Based Testing Centres (CBTCs) across the five Emirates.

Speaking to journalists, shortly after the weekly executive meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammadu Garba stated that, “the need for the increase in the number of CBTCs, is informed by the increasing demand and also to prevent a situation where candidates have to be sent to neighboring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina etc. to seat for JAMB Exams.”

Malam Garba added that the Council also approved the establishment of the State Information and Communication Technology (ICT), designed to fast-track the spread of ICT skills to the grassroots.

He further stated that the Council agreed that the Kano ICT Park would be co-chaired by the commissioner of Science, Technology and Innovation and his counterpart in the of Local Government Area, while the Commissioners for Information, Education, Higher Education, as well as all the chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas in the state will serve as members.

The Commissioner stated that the Council received a proposal from a private developer to use the old Triumph Publishing Company complex to create a specialized Forex Market (Kasuwar ‘yan chanji), the first of its kind in Nigeria and another one from Fari Properties Ltd. seeking to transform the abandoned Daula Hotel in the state capital into a residential

According to him, the Council also received proposal for the construction of a multi-purpose ultra-modern shopping complex at the premises of Daula Hotel in the metropolitan area.

Malam Garba recalled that a similar proposal was received last week from Mudatex for the construction of a shopping mall at Daula Hotel.