24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In…

Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule…

JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

FIRS slams NIPOST boss over stamp duty claims

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation,…

BREAKING:Abuja on hold over RevolutionNow protest

The IGP led FG community policing Vs Agitators…

Stamp Duties Crisis: Convene Emergency Stakeholders’ Meeting Now,…

Schools resume amidst confusion in Enugu

Education

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule Varsity Governing Council

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, outgoing Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), as Pro-Chancellor and chairman, Governing Council, Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

According to a Press Statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Bello, a professor of Mathematics, who earned his doctorate in Mathematics in 1988 from the University of Arkansas, commences his new job with immediate effect.

The statement while extolling Prof. Bello, recalled that he won a federal scholarship for exceptional performance in undergraduate studies in BUK and emerged as the best graduating student in the university and also won the Alhaji Aminu Dantata Prize.

“His name was included in the Graduating School Dean’s List for obtaining ‘A’ in all courses during his PhD programme in 1988 at the University of Arkansas.

“Professor Bello had held several academic leadership positions in the University including Head, Department of Mathematical Sciences, 1991 to 1999; Dean, Faculty of Science, 1995-1999; and Director, Centre for Information Technology, 2003-2007; Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), which makes him the first and longest Deputy Vice-Chancellor in the history of BUK,” the Statement added.

Malam Garba further stated that Ganduje also approved the renaming of the constructed/dualised Maiduguri Road (Opp Mobile Police Qtrs)-CBN Qtrs-Zaria Road after the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of Northwest University (now Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Mallam Sule Yahaya Hamma.
He described Malam Hamma, as a graduate of Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s in Public Administration, worked in various capacities in the Kano state government including head of Political and Economic Affairs Division, Cabinet Office, before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from 1979-1983. He was awarded with the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in 1983.

“He served as Board member, Nigerian Airways, National Primary Education Commission, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation among others. He was Political Advisor to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha from 1996-1998 and also served as Director General, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential campaign three times from 2003-2011,” Malam Garba added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

We have not cancelled any result, says JAMB

Editor

Abolish Cultism or Resign, Gov Bello warns Heads of Tertiary Institutions, CSOs

Editor

UTME: How JAMB ‘tricked’ alleged cyber fraudsters to Abuja

Editor

UniAbuja wages war against COVID-19, distributes face masks, sanitizers

Editor

Scholarship offers pour in for 9-year-old boy in viral video

Editor

Echono sets for inauguration as Nigerian Institute of Architects’ president

Editor

25 get First Class as Veritas Varsity graduates 286 students

Editor

Senator Al-Makura, 3 others bag honourary degree from FULafia

Editor

JAMB holds policy meeting 16 June, hints at 2020 admission cut-off marks

Editor

‘We won’t exempt ASUU members from IPPIS tax system’

Editor

Osun gets new SUBEB chairman

Editor

Free Education: Kano Out-Of-School Children Data Drops From 1,306,106 To 410,873, Says Ganduje’s Aide

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More