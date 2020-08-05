Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule Varsity Governing Council

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. bdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, outgoing Vice Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), as Pro-Chancellor and chairman, Governing Council, Yusuf Maitama Sule University.

According to a Press Statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Bello, a professor of Mathematics, who earned his doctorate in Mathematics in 1988 from the University of Arkansas, commences his new job with immediate effect.

The statement while extolling Prof. Bello, recalled that he won a federal scholarship for exceptional performance in undergraduate studies in BUK and emerged as the best graduating student in the university and also won the Alhaji Aminu Dantata Prize.

“His name was included in the Graduating School Dean’s List for obtaining ‘A’ in all courses during his PhD programme in 1988 at the University of Arkansas.

“Professor Bello had held several academic leadership positions in the University including Head, Department of Mathematical Sciences, 1991 to 1999; Dean, Faculty of Science, 1995-1999; and Director, Centre for Information Technology, 2003-2007; Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, 2009-2010; and two term Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), which makes him the first and longest Deputy Vice-Chancellor in the history of BUK,” the Statement added.

Malam Garba further stated that Ganduje also approved the renaming of the constructed/dualised Maiduguri Road (Opp Mobile Police Qtrs)-CBN Qtrs-Zaria Road after the pioneer Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of Northwest University (now Yusuf Maitama Sule University), Mallam Sule Yahaya Hamma.

He described Malam Hamma, as a graduate of Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s in Public Administration, worked in various capacities in the Kano state government including head of Political and Economic Affairs Division, Cabinet Office, before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from 1979-1983. He was awarded with the National Honour of Member of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR) in 1983.

“He served as Board member, Nigerian Airways, National Primary Education Commission, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation among others. He was Political Advisor to the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha from 1996-1998 and also served as Director General, Muhammadu Buhari Presidential campaign three times from 2003-2011,” Malam Garba added.