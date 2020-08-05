Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of Abdu Umar Farouk, popularly known as Zulu, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Information.

Abdu, a renowned Kano-based Journalist worked with different media platforms, incluing Freedom Radio.

According to a letter of appointment signed by Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Permanent Secretary REPA, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the appointment took effect from July 30, 2020.

The letter dated August 3, 2020, further stated that, “this is to formerly convey to you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Information with effect from 30th July, 2020.

“Your appointment into this position of trust and confidence was made upon careful assessment of your credentials, competence, patriotic disposition and expressed loyalty.

“It is hoped that you will employ these qualities to bear towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties.

“As we move the state to Next Level of development, it is my sincere hope that you will live above board and justify the confidence reposed in you by the Government.

“I pray that God in His infinite mercy accord you the wisdom and determination to execute the assignment diligently and to the expectation of the administration.”

Meanwhile, Zulu’s appointment was received with jubilation at Kano Press Centre where dozens of his colleagues felicitated with him and described his new status as well-deserved.