24.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fight Against COVID-19: Ganduje Emerges Best Governor In…

Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

Ganduje Appoints outgoing BUK VC Chair Maitama Sule…

JAMB Exams Holds Across Five Kano Emirates

FIRS slams NIPOST boss over stamp duty claims

Reps minority caucus reacts to Timi Frank’s accusation,…

BREAKING:Abuja on hold over RevolutionNow protest

The IGP led FG community policing Vs Agitators…

Stamp Duties Crisis: Convene Emergency Stakeholders’ Meeting Now,…

Schools resume amidst confusion in Enugu

Politics

Ganduje Appoints Abdu Umar Farouk SSA Information

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of Abdu Umar Farouk, popularly known as Zulu, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Information.

Abdu, a renowned Kano-based Journalist worked with different media platforms, incluing Freedom Radio.

According to a letter of appointment signed by Bilkisu Shehu Maimota, Permanent Secretary REPA, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the appointment took effect from July 30, 2020.

The letter dated August 3, 2020, further stated that, “this is to formerly convey to you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Information with effect from 30th July, 2020.

“Your appointment into this position of trust and confidence was made upon careful assessment of your credentials, competence, patriotic disposition and expressed loyalty.

“It is hoped that you will employ these qualities to bear towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties.

“As we move the state to Next Level of development, it is my sincere hope that you will live above board and justify the confidence reposed in you by the Government.

“I pray that God in His infinite mercy accord you the wisdom and determination to execute the assignment diligently and to the expectation of the administration.”

Meanwhile, Zulu’s appointment was received with jubilation at Kano Press Centre where dozens of his colleagues felicitated with him and described his new status as well-deserved.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Oshiomhole virus, not 2023 inflicting APC, Group replies Tinubu

Editor

2023: Ndigbo must be careful of Igbo presidency – Buhari’s minister

Editor

Edo Guber: I will support LG autonomy – Aspirant

Editor

Abia APGA raises alarm over plot by desperate politicians to implicate Rep member on murder case

Editor

How Uzodimma will transform Imo economy- Prof. Onuoha

Editor

Treasury House fire: AAC alleges conspiracy

Editor

Bayelsa: APC insists on fresh governorship election

Editor

ALSTDI kicks against call to halt implementation of NASS revised condition of service

Editor

Innoson Motors: Sen Ubah rejects Utazi’s apology

Editor

2023: Why Tinubu must wade into APC crisis, stakeholders

Editor

‘Ikpeazu lacks deep understanding of Abia’s economic challenges’ – Otti

Editor

2023: Gov. Umahi denies report of joint ticket with El’ Rufai

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More