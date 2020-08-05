21.1 C
Resuscitating Ajaokuta Steel Company will assist curb unemployment, insecurity – Ashiwaju

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Ashiwaju Ashiru Idris, has expressed the hope that the resuscitation of the Ajaokuta Steel Company will assist address the challenges posed by unemployment, insecurity and poor revenue in the Country.

Ashiwaju who gave the assurance while speaking in Lokoja, said the resuscitation of the company bring bigger impetus to the source of revenue available for the country.

Ashiwaju disclosed that the steel plant is jointly financed by AfriExim Bank and the Russia Export Centre, emphasising that his appointment as a member of the Presidential Committee on Ajaokuta Steel and Itakpe Iron Ore projects firms up Governor Yahaya Bello’s desires to improve the well-being of the people.

On the Logo State’s accounting system, Ashiwaju revealed that the state’s Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) initiated by the present administration has blocked financial leakages.

While appealing to civil servants to be supportive of the present administration, the Commissioner said the state government had submitted over 91,000 names for Agric business scheme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

”I thank the civil servants for their understanding. I urged them to continue to have trust in this administration as the Governor is planning for civil servants not depend solely on salary. We are also thinking of providing accommodation as well as their retirement benefits” Ashiwaju added.

