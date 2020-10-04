22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

News

UNIZIK, NCF partner to plant 20,000 trees in Anambra State

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

To check deforestation, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) have entered into a collaboration to plant more than 20,000 trees in Anambra State.

The partnership which also aim to protect the Nigerian environment and restore forest richness and sustainable utilisation within the university campus was launched at the Awka Campus of the university on Friday, October 2, 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor of Unizik, Professor Charles Esimone, said the programme will be executed in the Awka and Ifiteogwari campuses of Unizik.

Esimone said the exercise became necessary because of the frequent felling of trees which adversely affects the environment.

He said: “We are partnering with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation to plant trees to turn the deforested areas into forests.

“Considering the fact that the staff and students of Unizik take conservation seriously, we expect the programme to be a huge success.”

The VC noted that negative human activities have eroded the beautiful habitat in the university.

“We will no longer allow laxity on the issue of environmental protection.

“We also have a programme to ensure its sustainability as we will introduce forest guards who will ensure that the environment is no longer abused,” he said.

He said that the NCF will train the forest guards who will serve as a task force.

The Unizik VC said the school has come up with a policy to check further deforestation in place noting that violators would be sanctioned.

According to him, the main Unizik campus in Awka has more than 500 hectares of land while another 320 hectares are at the Faculty of Agriculture in the Ifiteogwari/Umueje campus.

He said the main campus in Awka has in its master plan an expanse of land to develop biological rich areas for zoological, botanical and forestry gardens for the departments of Zoology, Botany and Forestry/Wild life conservation.

Esimone solicited the assistance of the NCF to further assess and develop Unizik biodiversity potentials.

“With greater support and involvement of the NCF, the sustainable utilisation of the university’s natural resources in the areas of eco-tourism and environmental education model for Anambra State could be achieved,” he said.

Dr. David Onoja, who represented the director general of the NCF at the event, said that the objective of the programme was to enhance the landscape aesthetics and watershed conservation of the area.

He noted that, when fully developed, the scheme would restore degraded forest areas within the campus and ensure the conservation of biological diversity in the university.

“It is also meant to provide a conservation area within the university campus to serve as a base for massive tree planting exercise in the institution,” Onoja said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate wants completion of abandoned Awka water scheme

Editor

Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE hit terrorists in Lake Chad Area

Editor

UN lauds Nigeria’s fight against Coronavirus

Editor

COVID-19 Palliatives: Nasarawa targets poorest of the poor in 1,495 polling units

Editor

Gov Ugwuanyi signs Enugu 2020 Budget into law

Editor

CYMS DG advocates judicious use of Buhari`s N75bn youth investment fund

Editor

COVID-19: NGO doles out palliatives to disables, widows in Enugu

Editor

Nigerian British Professionals calls for holistic approach to address nation infrastructure deficits

Editor

Presidential Amnesty Programme students give FG 7- day ultimatum

Editor

Group encourages women on entrepreneurship

Editor

Covid-19 lockdown: N-power beneficiaries cry out against non payment of March stipends

Editor

NAF airlifts conjoined twins back to Yenagoa after separation

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More