22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Politics

FG, Ondo to empower 1, 200 youths annually

Over 1,200 youth will be empowered with life-skills annually in Ondo State as government strive to halt and reverse to worrisome rate of unemployment in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, stated this at the commissioning of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The Presidential Aide noted that the Skill Acquisition Centre which was constructed and equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals is designed to be a strategic tool for the economic empowerment and cater for various life-skills trainings for young men and women in the areas of Sewing, Fashion & Dressmaking Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Photography, Hair styling & Cosmetology, Barbing, Catering, Tiling & Interlocking, Automobile, Aluminium Fabrication & Welding, Plumbing etc.

“There is also provision for short term training on Bead making, Soap making, Makeup Artistry, Event Planning, Painting, Drawing, Weaving, and Shoemaking.” Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated, adding that the Centre is one of numerous centres constructed and equipped across the country.

“To achieve the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which is to improve the economy, secure the country and to stamp out corruption in the society, our youths must be encouraged to use their hands to work for a living and to shun crime. A crime free society is the one that its youths are productively engaged. Thus, there is empirical evidence that demonstrate that, investing in youths will lead to poverty eradication, which in turn leads to social security, thereby achieving SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 16, and 17 respectively.” Orelope-Adefulire stated.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

South-south APC NEC members pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

Editor

Deregistration: 18 parties set up IPAC interim committee

Editor

Ignore PDP Distractions, NDDC Focusing on COVID-19 Support – Says Nabena

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says Okechukwu

Editor

Bayelsa Senatorial by-elections: PDP fielding best candidates ― Diri

Editor

The 9th Senate and challenges of 2020

Editor

2023: Why we must preach merit rather than zoning – Former Imo Commissioner, Ajumbe

Editor

Ondo Guber: We’ll emphasise digital economy, change the old order – PDP aspirant

Editor

Afenifere, Gani Adams call for investigation of Ondo explosion

Editor

Edo Guber: PDP accuses Ize-Iyamu of campaigning with thugs

Editor

Imo North: Drama as APC election panel conducts parallel primaries

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More