FG, Ondo to empower 1, 200 youths annually

Over 1,200 youth will be empowered with life-skills annually in Ondo State as government strive to halt and reverse to worrisome rate of unemployment in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, stated this at the commissioning of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State.

The Presidential Aide noted that the Skill Acquisition Centre which was constructed and equipped by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals is designed to be a strategic tool for the economic empowerment and cater for various life-skills trainings for young men and women in the areas of Sewing, Fashion & Dressmaking Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Photography, Hair styling & Cosmetology, Barbing, Catering, Tiling & Interlocking, Automobile, Aluminium Fabrication & Welding, Plumbing etc.

“There is also provision for short term training on Bead making, Soap making, Makeup Artistry, Event Planning, Painting, Drawing, Weaving, and Shoemaking.” Princess Orelope-Adefulire stated, adding that the Centre is one of numerous centres constructed and equipped across the country.

“To achieve the cardinal objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, which is to improve the economy, secure the country and to stamp out corruption in the society, our youths must be encouraged to use their hands to work for a living and to shun crime. A crime free society is the one that its youths are productively engaged. Thus, there is empirical evidence that demonstrate that, investing in youths will lead to poverty eradication, which in turn leads to social security, thereby achieving SDGs 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 16, and 17 respectively.” Orelope-Adefulire stated.