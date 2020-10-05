22 C
Abuja
Trending Now

21 states yet to domesticate VAPP Act By…

CSO accuses NBET boss, board of plans to…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

We will probe closure of CSOs, NGOs offices…

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says…

Pirates/militants surrender 5 kidnapped foreign expatriates to Nigerian…

Ondo guber: Akeredolu will win with 58 percent…

Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s…

Senate mourns Late Sen.Rose Oko

More Stylish Than Ever! Itel Debuts its Latest…

Business

NEITI launches books on mining, 13% derivation

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is set to launch two publications that have direct impact on revenue management and governance of the extractive sector in Nigeria.

NEITI in a statement on Sunday said the launch is scheduled to hold on the 6th October, 2020

The publications are: ‘Impact of Mining on Women, Youth and Others in Selected Communities in Nigeria’ and ‘Perception of the Impact of 13% Oil Derivation Allocation’.

The first publication examined the socio-economic and environmental impact of mining on vulnerable groups in Nigeria. Six communities across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria were selected. They include: Enyigba/Ameka in Ebonyi State (South East), Okpella in Edo State (South South), Ilesa in Osun State (South West), Maiganga in Gombe State (North East), Mai-Adudu in Nasarawa State (North Central) and Bagega in Zamfara State (North Central).

The negative media reports of mining development and the diversity of the minerals mined in these areas informed their proposition for the project. The choice of the selected minerals-coal, limestone, gold, Lead and zinc in the producing communities was to establish the correlation between the type of minerals exploited in an area and the socio-economic and environmental impacts of the mining activity on women, children and other vulnerable members in the affected communities.

The second publication-‘Perception of the Impact of 13% Oil Derivation Allocation’ looked at the management of the 13% derivation accruing to oil bearing communities in Nigeria. Spread, balance and cognisance of states already chosen for the mining research guided the choice of selected states in this project. Three oil bearing states within the 3 regions that produce Nigeria’s crude (South-South, South East & South West) were therefore selected. They are Delta, Imo and Ondo.

The launch of the publications will provide the platform for robust conversations with stakeholders on practical solutions to the issues of management of revenues derived from the extractive sector as well as how to mitigate the negative impacts of mining on vulnerable groups in the mining communities.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NPA new Board Chair calls for optimal utilization of Eastern seaports

Editor

Minister commends AEDC, says no plan to dismantle DisCos

Editor

We have zero tolerance for market manipulators, SEC DG

Editor

Shareholders set agenda for SEC new DG

Editor

Danbatta task service operators on quality of service

Editor

COVID-19: Experts warn of negative impact of lockdown African economies

Editor

Jamoh pledges continuity at NIMASA, focuses on blue economy

Editor

ATCON’S dialogue on telecoms, ICT sector holds October 15

Editor

Nigeria’s GDP records 1.87% growth in Q1 2020

Editor

Senate not pushing for power sector privatization reversal – Suswan

Editor

SMEDAN moves to reduce furniture import into Nigeria

Editor

UBA reports N300.6bn grossearnings, declares 0.17k dividend

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More