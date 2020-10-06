22 C
Ex-APGA presidential candidate seeks peaceful conduct of Ondo’s guber poll

By Felix Khanoba

The former Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Major General John Gbor (Rtd) has called for a credible and violence free governorship election in Ondo State scheduled for this week’s Saturday.

Gen. Gbor made the call in Abuja while receiving Northern Muslim Women Forum under the auspices of Network For Leadership Alliance.

The former APGA’s presidential candidate, who expressed concern over electoral malpractices in the country, said the only way to ensure good governance and leadership was through free, fair and credible elections.

He called on the people of Ondo State to shun vote buying and elect a governor that would deliver dividends of democracy to them.

The retired Major General advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral and remain committed to the success and peaceful conduct of the election.

While urging all political parties and stakeholders in the election to give peace a chance, Major Gen. Gbor said the election was all about service to humanity and not avenue for illegal wealth acquisition.

He also reminded the National Assembly of the need to commence work on electoral bill to strengthen the nation’s democratic system.

Major Gen. Gbor also used the opportunity to call for unity and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians to enhance national development.

On women and youth development, the former APGA presidential candidate stressed the need for the establishment of a separate bank that would cater for empowerment and skills acquisition among women and youths in the country.

Earlier, the Leader of the Group, Hajiya Habibat Abubakar said the visit was to recognize the contributions of Major General John Gbor to the well being of the less privileged, youths and women in the society.

Hajiya Habibat expressed the readiness of the Organization to support Major General John Gbor’s activities in uplifting the living standard of Nigerians through John Gbor Foundation.

