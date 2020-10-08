31 C
Abuja community seeks minister’s help over deplorable road

By Daniel Tyokua

Residents of Kapyi village in Bassa mechanic village around airport road have urged the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello to evolve measures that will provide good road network in the area.

They regretted that the whole community has no road to enhance free movement from in and out of the village.

A resident, Haruna Yakubu said the community is in pains especially during the rainy season, saying that the river got so filled and in the last two weeks the river has claimed three lives among the residents.

A visit to the area shows that the narrow culvert that serves as a passage cannot contain two people at the same time and any attempt to slip might claim lives.

The village is located just at the last entrance to Abuja airport close to the security checkpoint, right turn.

A resident of the community who preferred anonymity explained that the land spaces at the community have been acquired by some high and mighty in the territory.

According to the residents, lives and properties are being lost every year during the rainy season.

