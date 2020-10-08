Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained support

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on its determined efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, crimes and criminality.

The governor made the commendation on Wednesday, while receiving on a courtesy visit, the new Commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, in Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), Bagudu lauded the invaluable contributions of NSCDC in supporting the Government of Kebbi State to bolster security in the state.

He averred: “I wish to commend the NSCDC for what it is doing in the state . We are really impressed with what you are doing, especially in ensuring the security of lives and properties of the people in the state.

“We are really very appreciative of the sterling efforts of civil defense in the state, just as they are remarkable, commendable and invaluable.

“To ensure peaceful co-existence, openness and transparency, that is why we have carried all the stakeholders along ,including traditional, religious and security agencies .”

Bagudu also assured that, the state government would continue to liase with the NSCDC and other security agencies, to promote security in the state.

“I am pledging to extend goodwill and cooperation of the government, to make sure Kebbi state is safe and secure,” the Kebbi Governor, added .

Bagudu further expressed delight with the visit by the NSCDC Boss and wished the him fruitful stay in Kebbi State.

Earlier, the new commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, described the visit as a mark of respect and solicited for unalloyed support, as well as cooperation from the Kebbi State Government.

He pledged to sustain and improve on the successes recorded by his predecessors, with formidable support and cooperation from the government.