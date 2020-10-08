31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

APC states consider 6 months maternity leave, exclusive…

World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

China’s vegetable production brings more sense of contentment…

China achieves outstanding employment performance during 13th Five-Year…

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained…

FG votes $3bn to reconstruct PH-Maiduguri rail line

Covid-19: 60,000 Environmental Health volunteers to ensure safety…

Glo’s new tariff plan, Berekete, offers more voice,…

FG procures equipment to check illegal broadcast frequencies…

FG rolls out car, housing loans for teachers,…

News

Kebbi Gov lauds NSCDC, assures agency of sustained support

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended the Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), on its determined efforts to rid the state of all criminal elements, crimes and criminality.

The governor made the commendation on Wednesday, while receiving on a courtesy visit, the new Commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, in Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), Bagudu lauded the invaluable contributions of NSCDC in supporting the Government of Kebbi State to bolster security in the state.

He averred: “I wish to commend the NSCDC for what it is doing in the state . We are really impressed with what you are doing, especially in ensuring the security of lives and properties of the people in the state.

“We are really very appreciative of the sterling efforts of civil defense in the state, just as they are remarkable, commendable and invaluable.

“To ensure peaceful co-existence, openness and transparency, that is why we have carried all the stakeholders along ,including traditional, religious and security agencies .”

Bagudu also assured that, the state government would continue to liase with the NSCDC and other security agencies, to promote security in the state.

“I am pledging to extend goodwill and cooperation of the government, to make sure Kebbi state is safe and secure,” the Kebbi Governor, added .

Bagudu further expressed delight with the visit by the NSCDC Boss and wished the him fruitful stay in Kebbi State.

Earlier, the new commandant, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara, described the visit as a mark of respect and solicited for unalloyed support, as well as cooperation from the Kebbi State Government.

He pledged to sustain and improve on the successes recorded by his predecessors, with formidable support and cooperation from the government.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Army arrest BH spy, rescue two women

Editor

African Women Lawyers Make Case For Rape Victims, Unveil ‘Unite Against Rape’ Campaign

Editor

DHQ to work with Borno State govt to resettle IDP’s

Editor

We’re keen on infrastructural development in schools – Fashola

Editor

Covid-19: The Pandemic Will Soon Subside – Olumba-Olumba

Editor

Our life and security are under threat, Igbo group cries out

Editor

Kidnap of JSS3 students: It’s about security paralysis in Kaduna – Shehu Sani

Editor

Army Debunks Punch, Thisday Report of 17 Soldiers Killed in Combat, Others Abducted

Editor

Alleged Fraud: Hon Mutu Never Demanded For Money/Gratification From Me-Witness

Editor

Kano Light Rail Project: Integrity Forum backs Ganduje, chides Tofa group

Editor

My father hired vigilante members to torture me – 21yrs old lady lament

Editor

Replicate ‘Operation Amotekun’ in Middle Belt, Forum charges govs

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More