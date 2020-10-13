IPAC demands total overhaul of Nigeria Police Force

… Calls on youths to end #End SARS# protests

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has joined in the call for total overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force

IPAC noted that the Police must embrace a drastic reform that would transform it completely from what it is at the moment

This is even as the commission has called on the protesting youths who have called for the scrapping of FSARS, to calm down and return to their normal lives since the federal government has acceded to their request to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Briefing journalists yesterday at the IPAC headquarters in Abuja, the national chairman of IPAC, Leonard Nzenwa, said though IPAC supports rights of Nigerians to peaceful protest and encourages orderly protests as it is allowed in all democracies, it is inappropriate, unfair and unjust to disrupt public peace indefinitely.

Nzenwa, who is also the National Chairman of Africans Action Congress (AAC), described the continued protest as a recipe for anarchy, especially when the objective of the protest has been achieved.

He regretted that the protest has turned bloody in some states, leading global liss of deaths and destructions

“It is on this note that the Inter Part Advisory Council, IPAC, calls for an end to the nationwide protests. So as not to be hijacked by hoodlums and enemies of Nigeria. The country belongs to all Nigerians, nobody should be prevented or hindered from carrying out his or her lawful business due to elongated protests.

“Attacking public facilities, blocking airports and major roads and stopping innocent citizens to go about their business is no more protest. It is very bad.

​

“Today, the economy is in recession, damaged and crumbling following the COVID – 19 pandemic global lockdown. All hands should be on deck to revamp the economy and move the nation forward as the nation’s economy is private sector-driven.

“IPAC calls for restraint. If the struggle is to call for an end to SARS and SARS has been disbanded, and protests continue, there is a sinister motive. Council urges our vibrant, industrious youths to return home. We need no more underserved death”, the IPAC boss said.

He said as an umbrella body of all registered political parties, IPAC is compelled to intervene so as to stop further killings, allow people to go about their lawful business and restore order in the polity.

Nzenwa added that IPAC is in the vanguard for sustainable democracy in Nigeria and will continue to partner with all stakeholders to make Nigeria great again as the indisputable arsenal of democracy in Africa.

He said most Nigerians welcomed the call for scrapping of SARS, including IPAC, adding that it is obvious that SARS has outlived its usefulness when its operatives became oppressors and killers of innocent citizens, particularly the youths.

He however expressed concern that after the government has acceded to the wishes of the people by banning SARs and committing to reform the Nigerian Police Force, the protesters continue with calls to end police brutality, while others call to end oppression of people, call for restructuring of Nigeria, Buhari must go.