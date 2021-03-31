32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I never advocated tenure elongation – Lawan

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP –…

I will woo Buhari, Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff…

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5…

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in…

42yrs after, NIWA commissions Onitsha commercial barge

2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport…

Discos failed to remit N510.53bn last year, says…

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

Tenure Extension: IGP Adamu knows fate April 16

News

Mercy Corps, USAID Provide Dry Food Assistance To Over 94,000 IDPs

By  Melvin Uche, Maiduguri 


Mercy Corps in conjunction with USAID has provided dry food assistance to 13,436 households translating to over 94,052 internally displaced persons ( IDPs  ) in Damboa local government area of Borno state. 


Agada Stephen, the senior programme officer Mercy Corps disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

 
He said the gesture has provided the IDPs monthly food ration over the period,  adding that another 5,000 households with under five years old children and pregnant women,  a subset of the 13, 512 households targeted for staple food, were also provided with e-wallets for vegetables ,fruits and animal proteins to enable them have diet diversification at household level. 


” The Responsive Economic Assistance to Conflict-affected Households ( REACH 4 )  program promoted household poultry production and kitchen gardening using agronomy concept to encourage dietary diversification at the household level. 


” Similarly, community engagement was done in order to shape behaviours and promote good nutrition practices and diet diversification among vulnerable households,” he said. 


He said working closely with women, community leaders and government officials, participants in the program were connected to a variety of interventions including the provision of monthly food baskets, promotion of good nutrition practices, nutrition surveillance, supporting long term food security and safe access to fuel and energy. 


Sharing her experience in Damboa, Amina Adam , mother of five who lives in Damboa with her husband and extended family, said her family used to depend on farming to fend for themselves, but with insurgency, she has been unable to access her farm .


She said her other source of livelihood, which involves selling firewood is unstable due to the frequent attacks on community members who venture into the woods.


” Life is tough here,we are constantly living in fear, I cannot access my farm. The food we collect from Mercy Corps has been our major source of food. It is with the seeds that Mercy Corps gave me to start like kitchen gardening, that I was able to plant some crops and sell them to buy school uniform for my children”, said Amina Adam. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Navy marks 64th anniversary with donation of pallatives

Editor

*’Buhari has wiped our tears with return of 344 boys’, Yoruba group hails President at Osogbo rally*

Editor

NAF handover killers of Tolulope to police

Editor

We will take the fight to our adversaries – CDS

Editor

Edo Assembly Saga: Court stops Police, others from arresting former Speaker

Editor

Rivers APC problem, a self inflicted injury – Abe

Editor

EFCC secures 865 convictions, receives 10,152 petitions in 2020

Editor

No Blackmail Will Stop Proposed Light Rail Project, Says Kano Govt

Editor

COVID-19: NUP reiterates call for palliatives to pensioners

Editor

Nigeria re-elected to chair UN Peacekeeping Committee

Editor

NSIP: FG reiterates plan to lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty

Editor

HoS tasks Perm Sects on mentorship, coaching for succession

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More