Jonathan, Aisha Buhari, Wike others bid farewell to Lulu-Briggs

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Late High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs has continued to receive several commendations and tributes following the kind of legacy and philanthropic lifestyle he lived when we he was alive.



The remains of the Niger Delta business mogul and Founder of Moni Pulo Limited, Late Chief O. B Lulu-Briggs were laid to rest on Saturday March 13, at his hometown, Abonnema in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.



Lulu-Briggs was not just given a befitting state burial but was honoured national and international as prominent dignitaries grease the occasion.



Some of the dignitaries at the burial open service held at Abonnema sandfield include, the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and wife Patience, Wife of President Muhammadu Bihari, Aisha represented by Mrs Alanyingi Sylva, Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo,

Other dignitaries are former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, former Governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, wife of former Governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs Alameisigha, former NDDC boss, Timi Alaibe, MD of Heritage Bank, Mr Ifiye Sekibo, His Eminence, Cardinal John Onaiyekan who representative of Pope Francis in Nigeria, Pastor Belemina Obunge who led the sermon at the service and many others too numerous to mention.



During his tribute speech at the burial ceremony, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan described late Lulu-Briggs as a philanthropist that touched so many lives positively, saying that he contributed to the success of his election as a vice president during the time of the late President Musa Yar’Adua which gave him opportunity of being the president of Nigeria.



Jonathan expressed sadness that Chief Lulu-Briggs would leave at a time his more need but encouraged his son, Chief Dumu to carry on with the legacy his father left behind.

He said: “It is a sad moment for us all. I know Chief I. B. Lulu-Briggs very well in 2007 when I got into national politics, when the PDP nominated me as a Vice to the late President Yar’Adua. He contributed to the success of my position.



“Yes he has his direct children but we are also his children. Lulu-Briggs started his life from a humble beginning but end successfully. He came from a very sophisticated community Abonnema. He touched lives of so many people and that is why you see the crowd here today.

“My prayer is that God give Dumu the grace to carry on the legacy of his father”, President Jonathan added.



Also speaking, Wife of President Buhari, Hajia Aisha Buhari, said the Late Lulu-Briggs was known in Nigeria for his proficiency in the Oil and gas industry.



Represented by Wife of the Minister of Petroleum, Mrs Alanyingi Sylva, Aisha said “His son Dumu is well known to the first family, hence the visit. Dumu should continue to fly the late Lulu-Briggs flag high”.



Earlier in his sermon, Pastor Belemina Obunge, SA to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, urged the congregation to always work on their integrity and inspire others to greatness in life

“I believe we are all here because a legacy has been created. Your greatness is seen in your ability to improve the lives of others. Our purpose in life is to make impact and inspire others positively.



“If you miss out on integrity, you have done harm to your children than good”.

Meanwhile, the Chief mourner, Dumu Lulu-Briggs thanked the dignitaries for coming to sympathise with his family as they finally laid the philanthropist to rest.



He acknowledged the presence of the former President Jonathan,bother dignitaries, commending the state Governor, Nyesom Wike for giving his father a state burial.



Dumu added “It had not been easy for the sacrifice you all made to be here. Our father humble beginning to successful end should be an encouragement and inspiration to all who want to succeed.



“I thank the former President Goodluck Jonathan, representative of the first lady and every other dignitaries for honouring my father. My thanks also go to His Excellency Nyesom Wike for deciding that he would give my father a befitting state burial”.