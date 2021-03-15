Supreme Court Justices visit Justice Ngwuta’s family

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad and his colleagues have paid a condolence visit to the family of late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta who died on March 7.



According to a statement issued on Sunday by Mr. Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, the officials who accompanied the Justices on the visit were the Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha and some management staff of the Supreme Court.



The statement read in part, “The CJN and his brother Justices were received by Justice Ngwuta’s cousin, Chief Nwali; his brother, Stephen Ngwuta and his daughter, Chidera Ngwuta.



“In his remark, the CJN stated that it was not an avenue for long speeches, being a sad occasion and so he was brief. He said the late jurist was a complete gentleman who won’t hurt anyone.

‘’He was highly dedicated to his duty and would definitely be missed by many people. May His Lordship’s soul rest in peace and may God Almighty continue to protect and provide for the family he left behind,” the CJN said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Chief Nwali thanked the CJN and the Supreme Court for their support, saying the apex court has been taking care of the deceased from the day he fell sick, both physically and financially until his demise.

‘’Up till date the court has been supportive of the family as regards arrangements leading to the burial of the deceased. We pray for the delegation, just as we will forever be grateful for the kindness and support extended by the court,’’ he said.

Subsequently, the CJN signed the condolence register on behalf of himself and other Justices.

Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021before he died on March 7, 2021 by 2.30am.

The statement further said, the late jurist’s remains had been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary in Abuja pending the conclusion of arrangements for his burial.