Mothers’ Day Celebration: Cleric charges women to be alive to duties

From Chidi Asonye, Umuahia

As Women Ministry Anglican Communion, joined other women across the globe to celebrate the year 2021 Mother’s day, the Rt Rev’d Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi, Bishop of Umuahia diocese has reminded them that a good society comes as a result of good families, hence the need for women to alive to their duties.



Bishop Ibeabuchi who centered on “The Woman you gave me” taken from Genesis chapter 3 verse 12 in his message to women ministry, stated that Adam blamed his failure on Eve and the blame game has not changed overtime as women are blamed for everything wrong in the family today while men congratulate themselves on everything good.



He charged the women to work hard especially on their children (particularly moral upbringing) making reference to Proverbs 10 verse 1, which read, “A wise son makes a glad father, but a foolish son is the grief of his mother”.



Bishop Ibeabuchi enjoined mothers to serve as a mirror, a trailblazer, pacesetter, and a catalyst that will spur their husbands to do right at all times.



According to the Anglican Bishop, the theme became necessary now that the world /family blame the woman like Adam did, when both disobeyed God; Adam preferred to obey his wife rather than God who made him the head over Eve.

The Anglican Bishop who pointed out that the first man – Adam was more interested in worldly love than obedience to God, said he (Adam) paid dearly for such irresponsibility.

“It is sad to note that most men abandon their responsibilities as the spiritual head of their families only to turn and blame the women when things go wrong. Unfortunately, some women and mothers have also left themselves to be used by the enemy to scatter their homes and left Satan to be blamed. They abandon their husbands and children to go after prophets and men of God to the detriment of the care needed in their homes,” Bishop Ibeabuchi said.

He further decried the moral decadence in most girls and the erosion in their up bringing, adding that good society comes as a result of good families.

The Bishop reminded the women that when God gives one an opportunity, He requires that the person utilize it for His glory and to serve Him and not the contrary.

He encouraged Mothers to work hard on their children /family, cry to God in prayers and intercession for peace and stability of our dear Nation.

The Anglican Bishop called on government at all levels to wake up and tackle terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, robbery, fraud, hatred and hunger in the land. He also reminded all of the pandemic, coronavirus and the need to always adhere strictly to all government and NCDC protocols.

While congratulating the mothers in their special day, Bishop Ibeabuchi prayed for God’s abundant blessings upon them and continuous growth of the women Ministry in the Diocese.