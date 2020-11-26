We spent over N1. 8bn on students’ scholarship abandoned by Kwankwaso, says Gunduje

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that he has spent over N1. 8 billion sponsoring Kano state on scholarship abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

According to a Statement signed by Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Abba Anwar,

“Kano state government under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (PhD) has spent the sum of One Billion and Eight Hundred Million Naira (N1.8b) on Kano sponsored students to Nigerian private universities, who were abandoned by the administration of the former governor Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

“The private universities are American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Crescent University, Al-Qalam University, Bells University of Technology, Otta and Igbinediom University, Okada.”

The Statement added that, “this was disclosed by the governor during presentation of Certificates to 20 students, during the State Executive Council meeting, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Wednesday. They all graduated from AUN, Yola, with 2 First Class grade students and 18 Second Class Upper grade students.

“They were the set of students who were taken to the university during the administration of Kwankwaso, with the payment of their tuition and other fees at less than 10 percent.

“When we came in by the year 2015, we were told that all the students sponsored by the then administration, all their payments were settled 100 percent, including these ones from American University Nigeria, Yola. But the statement of such payments turned out to be half-truth,” he reveals.”

According to the Statement released Wednesday evening, “In case of the AUN students, the governor challenged, the percentage of what was paid for them was very insignificant, “Bit we believe that they are our children, we must therefore pay over 80 percent for them to finish their studies. Which we did,” he said.

“While congratulating them for their outstanding performances, he promised to see them through in their life endeavors; as some of them started becoming entrepreneurs.

“Abubakar Bala Musa and Rabi’u Ibrahim Kabiru graduated with First Class grades in Science Software Engineering while the remaining 18 all graduated with Second Class Upper grades.

“Governor Ganduje appreciated their efforts in making Kano state proud, due to their performance at AUN. Assuring that, “We will give you all the necessary assistance. We are glad to hear that some of you have already started engaging in entrepreneurship. This is a good step in the right direction.”

“He promised them inclusion into any recruitment exercise that may arise in the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies. He even directed the State Head of Service to take all their information for that purpose, encouraging that, “We will give you priority during any recruitment exercise.”

“Ganduje further revealed that, “We inherited over 1150 students from the administration of Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, who were sponsored to universities both within and outside the country. And we were told that all of them their fees were paid 100 percent, which turned out not to be true.”

The statement further stated that Hafsat Adhama spoke on behalf of the 20 AUN graduates, who appreciated that:”Today, being the 25th of November, 2020 marks the second happiest day for me and my colleagues in this 2020 of a year. The first day was in May when we were assured that our fees had been settled.

“Appreciating how governor Ganduje save their studies and time, after being abandoned due to non-payment of their fees by the past administration, she said “The two and a half years we spent at home waiting for our results had been a roller coaster journey for all of us.

“But with perseverance, consistent prayers, guidance from our parents and most importantly our belief in our father, the Khadimul Islam of Kano state, a role model, an icon of true leadership and a father to the fatherless His Excellency Dr. Abdallah Umar Ganduje, our suffering has finally come to an end.

“Your Excellency Sir sir, I want to give you a glad tiding that the decision you’ve made in giving us hope and a chance to reach out to the bright future we envisage, is surely the best decision you’ve ever made in your government.”