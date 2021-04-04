30 C
Abuja
Zamfara N37.4 Billion Promissory Notes: Arrest Yari,Others Now Group Charge Abdulrashid Bawa EFCC Chairman

The Patriots for the Advancement Of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) has charged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrashid Bawa to work the talk and arrest and Prosecute the former Governor Of Zamfara State Abdulazeez Yari and his cohorts over allegations the diversion of N37.4 Billion Promissory Notes being the refund of the rehabilitation of Federal Government roads in Zamfara State.

The group stated that Bawa during his Senate screening had vowed to bring to book all corrupt officials without fear or favour noting that it had written several petitions to the Commission without action from the EFCC.

In a petition to the Chairman of the Commission and signed by the PAPSD Executive Director Dr Abdulahi Sani Shinkafi the group stated that inspite Of several petitions and the conclusion of investigations by the Sokoto office of the Commission the former Chairman of the Commission Ibrahim Magu had refused to arraign the suspects even when a prima facie case was established against them.

In a petition calling on the EFCC to Investigate the Fraudulent misappropriation and diversion Of the N37.400,263,782:33 Billion Promissory Notes Belonging to Zamfara State as Refund for Federal Roads Projects executed by the state government Shinkafi stated “I hereby wish to forward a petition to the Commission for a thorough investigation and possible prosecution of the case of the fraudulent and criminal diversion of the N37,400,263,781 being the promissory notes which were issued by the Federal Government through the Debt Management Office ((DMO).

“The said N37,400,263,781 is a refund of the Federal rehabilitated roads in Zamfara state which was issued on December 28th, 2018 with Face Value #14,960,105,512:93 with a Maturity Date: 28th December, 2020 and the 1st April 2019 with a Face Value of Promissory Note : #22,440,158,269:00 Promissory Note Reference FGN /PN/2019/SG/21 with Maturity Date of 1st April 2022.

Shinkafi pointed out that “the Promissory Notes were however discounted to the United Bank for Africa (UBA) by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari ahead of the maturity dates without the approval of the State Executive Council or the resolution of the Zamfara State House Of Assembly. The Zamfara State government lost billions of naira after the Promissory Notes were acquired at an undisclosed discounted rates.

“In his desperate bid to cash out the N37.400,263,781 that has not matured he terminated the deal by signing up undisclosed discounted rate percent age per annum. We call for the investigation and possible prosecution of the following people for their active roles in misappropriation Of the Promissory Notes belonging to the good people of Zamafara State.

Hon. Abdulazeez Yari, former Governor Of Zamafara State.

Hon. Murktar Idris former Commissioner Of Finance Zamafara State and former Director Of Finance Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF)

Adamu Mohammed Ahmed former Accountant General Zamafara State

Abubakar Bello R/Doruwa former Permanent Secretary Ministry Of Finance Zamfara State

Mrs Patience Oniha Director General Debt Management Office (DMO)

Mr Asiahana Bayo Okaurau Director General Nigeria Governors Forum

Mrs Chinwe Juliet Chima

The Branch Manager United Bank for Africa (UBA) Gusau.

He noted that “the question for determination is why the hurry to cash out the money before the maturity dates? Former Governor Yari should explain what he did with the money he collected after making the state loose billions of naira as discount.

“Why the DG and Staff Of the Nigerian Governors Forum Should collect the Promissory Notes on behalf of the Zamafara State government having not being staff of the state government. We hereby urge the Commission to invite the above mentioned persons for interrogation,investigation and prosecution” he added.

