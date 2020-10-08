Ondo guber: Buhari promises free and fair poll

As the people of Ondo state go to the poll on Saturday to elect their new governor, President, Muhammadu Buhari has assured all stakeholders of free, fair and credible governorship election

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday noted that all necessary measures in place to ensure peaceful, transparent and credible gubernatorial election in Ondo.’

The statement partly read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent and credible.”

Also, President Buhari at his video message presented to APC supporters and at the party’s grand finale campaign ahead of the election on Saturday, assured that the election will be free and fair, while calling on Ondo electorates to come out en mass and vote

The president assured the electorates of the provision of adequate security to forestall any breach of peace and violence during and after the election.

The President, who expressed confidence that the party supporters will vote in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process, however called on the electorates to vote for continuity and progress, by returning the APC candidate and incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

His words ”I have no doubt that our candidate is a good brand for the APC to market. I am particularly delighted by his ingenious approach to governance.

”His performance within the limits of available resources is endearing, just as he has taken the state to an enviable level and on the path of prosperity.

”Having had the privilege of commissioning some of his projects, which I consider enduring legacies, I join you here today to declare that Governor Akeredolu deserves to be re-elected to consolidate the good work he commenced in his first term.”