World shares same future, needs solidarity, cooperation

COVID-19, as the most severe pandemic in the recent century, has brought unprecedented impacts and added new uncertainties to the world. So far, there have been over 35 million infections and 1.03 deaths around the world.

Facing the pandemic, we need courage and joint efforts, as humans share a community of common destiny and global countries must work in solidarity. This is a historic moment concerning the future of human beings, at which countries must contemplate their future directions and make a right choice.

“COVID-19 reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake. All countries are closely connected and we share a common future,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping at the General Debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. At the most important multilateral stage, he promoted the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, so as to encourage countries to jointly face global challenges and create a better future. The broad mind of China, as well as its sense of responsibility have won wide recognition.

“Where the world should be going” is a question that must be answered, as paths decide future. China warns that unilateralism has no way out, and the world must adhere to the principle of extensive consultation, joint cooperation and shared benefits. All countries shall safeguard the universal security, share development achievements and control the future of the world.

China has reiterated that countries shall abandon ideological disputes, overcome the traps of civilization clashes, respect each other’s choices for development paths and modes, so as to make global diversity a ceaseless power for human progress and a natural state of human civilization.

“No country has the right to dominate global affairs, control the destiny of others, or keep advantages in development all to itself. Even less should one be allowed to do whatever it likes and be the hegemon, bully or boss of the world.” “Cold War mentality, ideological lines or zero-sum game are no solution to a country’s own problem, still less an answer to mankind’s common challenges.” “No country can gain from others’ difficulties or maintain stability by taking advantage of others’ troubles. To pursue a beggar-thy-neighbor policy or just watch from a safe distance when others are in danger will eventually land one in the same trouble faced by others.”

Xi’s remarks have made clear what must be opposed for building a community with a shared future for mankind, and reinforced the confidence of global countries to pursue solidarity and cooperation.

The world needs the broad view and mind to shoulder the responsibility for the whole mankind, so as to make the cake of common interests larger and share the results of peace and development.

Five years ago, Xi attended the General Debate of the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly, saying the world should build partnerships in which countries treat each other as equals, engage in mutual consultation and show mutual understanding, create a security environment featuring fairness, justice, joint participation and shared benefits, promote open, innovative and inclusive development that benefits all, increase inter-civilization exchanges to promote harmony, inclusiveness and respect for differences, and build an ecosystem that puts Mother Nature and green development first.

He further proposed to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity three years ago in his speech at the UN Office in Geneva. During this year’s UN General Assembly, he remarked that the COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we are living in an interconnected global village with a common stake, that economic globalization is an indisputable reality and a historical trend, that humankind should launch a green revolution and move faster to create a green way of development and life, preserve the environment and make Mother Earth a better place for all, and that the global governance system calls for reform and improvement.

UN General-Secretary Antonio Guterres expressed his gratitude for China’s firm support for multilateralism and the UN, saying China is completely capable of achieving its own development and making greater contribution to the world.

Xi stressed that all countries should rise above differences between countries, nationalities, cultures and ideologies, build a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly build the shared planet. China firmly believes that, only by upholding the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, can UN development goals be achieved and human progress be promoted.

China is making concrete efforts to build a global community of health for all, a shared future for all life on Earth, a community with a shared future in cyberspace and a maritime community with a shared future, aiming to create a splendid future of peace and win-win cooperation for all human beings. Frederick Douzet, a professor of geopolitics at the University of Paris 8 pointed out that the major measures of China to support UN to play its core roles are examples of the country to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and will certainly benefit more countries and people.

Peace and development are still the theme of the time, and the trend of peace, development, cooperation and win-win results is irreversible. Countries shall make the right choice which is responsible for both the people and history. Only by conforming to the trend of the time and actively building a community with a shared future for mankind can the aspiration of the people around the world be turned into reality, and a better future be created.