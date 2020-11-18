24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Over 12, 000 people benefit from Kano govt.…

Chinese cities lifts civilization construction, ushers in better…

Nigeria’s livestock sub-sector: Challenges and way forward

Kano govt. awards N1. 24 billion road contract

Lekki Shooting: Apologize For Your Inappropriate Comment Rep.…

PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before…

Minister pushes for new research grants, backs TETFund’s…

China makes strides in IP protection, application

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai…

Signing of RECP landmark achievement of East Asian…

World

Pudong builds itself into core bearer of Shanghai international financial center

23.8 million yuan ($3.6 million)! That’s the transaction volume taking place at the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) every second, which makes the stock market the world’s fourth largest in terms of annual transaction and the third largest by market cap.

10,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units)! That’s the daily cargo volume handled at the fourth-phase automated terminal at Shanghai’s Yangshan Deep Water Port, the largest fully automated terminal in the world.

300! That’s the number of patents acquired by Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park each month, where world-leading labs and first-class major scientific infrastructure are gathering.

310 billion yuan! That’s the investment attracted to China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Lin-Gang Special Area since the area was inaugurated more than a year ago.

Shanghai’s Pudong district made historical achievements in the past 30 years of development and opening-up. Its GDP rose from around 6.02 billion yuan in 1990 to 1.27 trillion yuan last year, and the district has become a core area that houses international economic, financial, trade, shipping and technological innovation centers.

“Finance is the blood of modern economy, and is key to the allocation of global resources,” said Hang Yingwei, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government and the head of Pudong district. Pudong is making great efforts to improve its international influence and accelerate the construction of the core area of the Shanghai international financial center, he added.

Earlier this year, Allianz China General Insurance Company Ltd. was opened in Pudong, becoming the first fully foreign-owned insurance holding company in China. Chen Liang, vice general manager of the company, believes that the establishing of the firm demonstrates the resolution of Pudong to open up its financial sector and build a higher-level open economy.

After years of development, Pudong is now leading the country regarding the agglomeration of foreign-funded banks, foreign-funded reinsurance organizations, and joint-venture securities firms.

According to Zhang Hong, head of Pudong’s financial work bureau, Shanghai is planning to implement new measures of financial opening-up first in Pudong, to gather a batch of pioneering and functional financial institutes and build a new high ground for financial agglomeration.

Pudong is home to over 10 financial factor markets and infrastructure of stocks, bonds, futures, insurance, trust and foreign exchange, including the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the Shanghai Gold Exchange, and the Shanghai Insurance Exchange. It is one of the most complete and active financial factor markets in the world. Some trade categories have already gained international influence.

Launching the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, Shanghai-London Stock Connect, and China-Japan ETF Connectivity, the SSE has connected domestic and overseas capital markets. Besides, it also co-established the China Europe International Exchange and Astana International Exchange with foreign capital.

In 2014, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone launched the free trade account system for local and foreign currencies, which further strengthened cross-border RMB businesses and brought constant growth of the two-way cross-border RMB cash pooling. The free trade account was approved in September this year to support Shanghai’s development of offshore businesses.

In the first three quarters of this year, 113 companies were listed on the Sci-Tech innovation board of the SSE with a total financing volume of 27.46 billion yuan. After the implementation of a registration system, it takes enterprises an average of 5 to 6 months on application, approval and listing.

The government of Pudong and the SSE jointly established a Yangtze River Delta service base to respond to enterprises’ financing demand, and 10 major services have been launched that cover the whole life cycle of enterprises.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19 pandemic

Editor

Poverty-relief relocation leads remote village in Guizhou to prosperous life

Editor

African leaders inaugurate joint intelligence services headquarters in Ethiopia

Editor

China’s well-coordinated prevention, control and treatment in COVID-19 response indicate the country’s “life first” philosophy

Editor

Regional Trade Experts meet on Trade Developments

Editor

75th Anniversary of the Great Victory: Shared Responsibility to History and our Future

Editor

U.S. sanctions threaten global economic security

Editor

Postponing LegCo election absolutely necessary for safeguarding prosperity, stability of HKSAR

Editor

China puts lives above everything amid COVID-19, saves lives at all cost

Editor

U.S. political prejudices benefit nobody

Editor

Chongqing lifts environment for its Longxi River, nurtures people’s awareness for environmental protection

Editor

Guangzhou steps up efforts to foster new growth drivers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More