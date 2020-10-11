25 C
Abuja
Zamfara govt orders civil servants, politicians to attend special preaching

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gussau

The Zamfara State government has said that the directives given to all civil servants and political office holders to be in attendance of a weekly special preaching on every Friday still stand, and failure to respect it may lead to taking measure against any erring one.

Alhaji Tukur Dani Jangebe, the state commissioner for Religious Affairs made this known at a sermon in Gussu, the State capital.

Tukur said the special preaching which was introduced by the administration of Ahmed Dani, about 17 years ago is still a continuous one, and is expected to be respected by everyone in the State.

According to Jangebe, the fact that Ahmed Sani is no more in power does not mean the preaching is dead because the present leader of the State has met the programme and is leaving no stone unturned to ensuring it’s sustenance.

He explained also that apart from the first category of people mentioned above, it is also a duty bound upon all and sundry to always attend the said special preaching which aim is to sensitise the entire people, irrespective of religious affiliation on what they are supposed to do while on Earth.

The commissioner further stated that among the aims of the preaching is to remind the people of the danger they may find themselves in with regard to crimes they commit in the cause of running their daily transactions.

It is also a preparing ground to those who might have offended their creator to repent before they die, as everyone will stand before God and give account on his or her stewardship while on Earth.

He therefore called on all and sundry to cooperate with the government of the State on it’s efforts toward sanitizing the people in order to have a good result.

