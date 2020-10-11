Helpline canvasses better deal for girl-child

By Daniel Tyokua

Helpline Foundation for the Needy has concluded plans to promote ideas that would contribute to the well-being of girl-child in the society.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Helpline president, Dr Jumai Ahmadu said the foundation is committed to issues that will have direct bearing on the girl-child welfare.

She said in line with this year’s theme of the International Day of the Girl Child, “My Voice Our Equal Future” the Abuja based NGO planned to launch a book titled; “My COVID-19 Story – Voice of Hope and Resilience,” said the book will be unveiled October 12, this year.

In view of the development, she said members of the Helpline Voice of the Girls Parliament, paid advocacy visits to major stakeholders saddled with the responsibility to shape the future of girls in the country.

Mrs Ahmadu noted that due to the high reports of child rights abuse recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown, the foundation has tasked girls to write down their experiences, challenges and aspirations, stressing that these stories have been compiled into a book, which would be launched on Monday.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is here. We have looked forward with excitement to this day, as Helpline Foundation Launches one of the most important books this year, “My Covid-19 Story – Voice of Hope and Resilience.”

“I asked girls to write down their experiences, challenges and aspirations, these stories have been compiled into a book, which will be launched. Everyone can get a copy and read to really know what goes on in the minds of girls,” she said.

However, members of the Helpline Voice of the Girls Parliament, paid advocacy visits to FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, and Hon. Taiwo Oluga, the Chairman, Women in Parliament Committee of the Federal House of Representatives respectively.

While receiving the Helpine parliamentarians, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, appreciated the girls and promised to continue to support every project that would improve the lives and education of girls in the territory.

The minister noted that the Social Development Secretariat of the FCT under her purview was working assiduously towards the protection, education of the girl child and skills acquisition.

On her part, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, Chairman, Women in Parliament Committee of the Federal House of Representatives also appreciated the girls and promised to support them in every way she could.

Oluga also noted that the House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, was more committed than ever to making policies that would improve the lives of the girl child, adding that the speaker has been having discussions with the leadership of every state assembly in Nigeria to ensure they domesticate the Child Rights Act.