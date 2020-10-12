25 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Herdsman living in hinterland of N China’s Kubuqi…

China promotes common development through high-level opening-up

China’s business environment largely improved in past five…

Chinese market sees better-than-expected recovery during eight-day Golden…

CNBG president races against time to accelerate development…

Third term fees: FCTA to sanction erring school…

Expert seeks indigenous regularization of weight and measures…

EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain…

FG vows to achieve global targets despite COVID-19

Gold exploration in Zamfara: Restructure Nigeria now, NDLF…

World

Deadly flooding displaces thousands across Mekong region

Elderly residents and small children clung to inflatable tyres as soldiers and police used rope lines to bring them to safety beyond rising floodwater in Cambodia’s western province of Battambang, which is expected to worsen on Sunday.

Hundreds of families in three Cambodian provinces – Pursat, Battambang and Pailin – have been forced to evacuate amid extreme rainfall heralding the arrival of a tropical depression across the Mekong region.

Five people have died with eight still missing as floodwaters inundated more than 33,000 homes and forced more than 26,000 people to evacuate, the official disaster management authority said.

The national highway linking northern Vietnam to the south has been flooded, while airlines cancelled some domestic flights, local media report.

Roads also turned to rivers and water inundated properties in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima province, as residents scrambled to place sandbags and move their belongings to higher ground.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Number of epidemic’s severely ill patients drops drastically in Wuhan

Editor

“I just happen to live in a great era” – story of a Chinese cattle dealer fighting poverty

Editor

U.S. strategy to contain China hotbed of troubles, harm

Editor

Music, poetry and paintings, Italians and Chinese inspire each other amid traumatic pandemic

Editor

Beijing museums launch online activities to provide interactive experiences for visitors

Editor

Virus in Beijing’s Xinfadi from Europe, but older: China CDC

Editor

China to fearlessly make new progress in new era

Editor

To usher in better future for technological cooperation, sharing

Editor

Passing the buck to WHO not the right thing to do in fighting COVID-19

Editor

International organizations should be supported in fight against COVID-19

Editor

Fight the virus, not the Chinese

Editor

COVID-19 pandemic could recede in June if taken seriously globally

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More