Rep decry suffering in Delta state communities

……ask FG to save over 33 flooded areas

By Gift Chapi Odekina

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, chairman, House committee on treaties, protocols and agreements on Wednesday called on the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management to urgently intervene in over 33 flooded Ndokwa communities in Delta state.

He also called on the Ecological Fund office to conduct an environmental survey with a view to addressing the excessive flooding in Ndokwa Communities.

The lawmaker further urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for the flood victims in accordance with section 6 (j) of NEMA Act.

Briefing journalist in Abuja, Ossai said that the affected communities, which are in Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency of the state include: Ossissa, Onyah, Ase, Ushie, Ibedeni; Asagba, Aballa-Uno, Agballa-Obodo, AgballaOshimili, Uchi, Okpai, Onuaboh, Inyi, Benekuku, Aboh, Onyah and Asaba-Ase.

The rest are , Ibrede, Ashaka, Afor, Abalagáda, Umuolu, Igbuku, Obettim, Obodo-Okolafa, Iyadama,0nuogboko, UtagbaOgbe, Utagba-Uno, Ogume, Onitsha-Ukwuani, Akarri and Umuolu.

Ossai, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuanl federal constituency of Delta State while presenting his case noted that in the past two weeks, the Ndokwa East Communities of the state have been bedevilled by constant and frightening heavy downpour, being accompanied by excessive flooding and erosion that is seriously and presently wreaking havoc in the Communities.

He said the unprecedented heavy downpour have aggravated the already existing and saturated wetland of the communities which is occasioned by repeated ocean surges due to perennial flooding.

“Disturbed that schools, farmlands, health Centers, places of worship has seriously been affected and over one hundred and fifty (150) households has been rendered homeless particularly children and women and more is still being affected daily.

“Worried that about Ninety (90%) of the Communities in the entire Ndokwa East local government area has been submerged,and worse still is the deplorable economic conditions of the peasant farmers in these agrarian communities.

“Observes that these communities are often prone to serious environmental disaster as a result of vulnerability of constant coastal flooding and erosion from the River Niger”

Speaking further, Ossai demanded that the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouk should immediately visit the affected communities just like she did in some flood ravaged areas in Zamfara and Yobe state.

“I am urging the president to act promptly. I’m also urging the minister for humanitarian affairs and disaster management to visit Delta and go to Ndokwa/Ukwuani and address the concerne of my people.

“Two-third of my constituency has been submerged by flood. I am also calling on the Ecologival Fund Office to as a matter of urgency address these environmental concerns in my constituency. The 2020 budget has made provision for ecological matters”, he stated.