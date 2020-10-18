25 C
African Economic Congress 2020 Start-up challenge holds November 2

By Chika Otuchikere

The African Economic Congress (AEC) 2020 Start-up challenge has been slated to hold from 2nd to 4th November.
According to organizers of the event, more than 1,000 participants from all over Africa will participate at the televised virtual congress.

The African Startup Challenge is an entrepreneurship sustenance body of the Economic Congress tasked with discussing business development issues related to startups and small enterprises.

The main theme of this year’s challenge will be “improving Africa’s Business Community through Tech.”

“Every year, here at the African Economic Congress, the best start-ups are introduced to the world. It is yet another opportunity to reach a higher level.

“In order to build jobs and boost livelihoods in Africa, the AEC start-up challenge seeks to infuse a culture of creativity and foster innovations.

“The expected outcome of the competition is to select winning ideas that can lead to new products, programs, projects, processes and to engage young entrepreneurs eager to tackle the challenges they face as well as global challenges through “smart solutions” that transform the economy of Africa and the world,” the AEC stated.

